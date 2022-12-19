Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Members Can Get Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition

If you’ve been a member of the Xbox Games Pass club, you’ve been enjoying it a lot lately. The service is hailed as one of the best things in gaming, as it allows you to play many titles for a small monthly fee. That includes many titles that have just been released. It’s leagues ahead of what Sony and Nintendo have done with their systems, and fans continue to enjoy it. But yesterday, it was made known that if you have the Ultimate version of the Game Pass, you’ll have access to a deluxe version of a classic game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

If you’ve never thought about getting Game Pass Ultimate before, you should consider it. If you do get it, it’s only $5 more. That $5 will get you Xbox Live, EA Play, and other perks you can enjoy. But let’s get back to the game at hand.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition is available to you should you have the Ultimate version, and you can upgrade to it if you already have the base version of the game.

But what does the ultimate edition have to offer? It has a bunch of new skins for you to put onto BD-1 or the Mantis. A digital art book is also within the edition, which will excite many of you. But the big one is getting the “Director’s Cut” with over 90 minutes of footage from behind the scenes as they made the game.

That will intrigue many because it took a lot to make the title as good as it was, including getting some big-name actors to come to play their characters. Seeing all that it took to make it will likely make you appreciate the game even more. So if you have the Game Pass, consider getting it.

If nothing else, it can get you hyped for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which is coming out next year. The title takes place five years after the first game’s events, and Cal Kestis is doing everything he can to muck up things for the Empire. He wears the scars of his conflicts and will soon find himself and his allies in more danger than ever before.

The sequel promises to crank everything up to the next level, and though we’ve only seen one trailer for the game, it was enough for players to get pumped for when it arrives on March 17th.

