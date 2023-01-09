Forspoken’s Latest Cinematic Trailer Looks Stunning

Forspoken is an upcoming new IP from Square Enix, and it’s set to deliver another thrilling epic journey. Players will get a new fluid action RPG, and to help showcase more of that fluid action we can expect when the game launches is a new cinematic trailer. This trailer is relatively short, but it follows the basic premise we know so far about Forspoken. Additionally, you can check out the latest footage released for the marketing of Forspoken in the video we have embedded above. Overall, we’re looking at Frey from two different perspectives: back home in New York City and in Athia.

If you haven’t been following the development of Forspoken, this is an action RPG that follows a young woman named Frey Holland. Frey is originally from New York City, but one day she is magically transported into a different unusual world called Athia. While Athia was originally a bountiful world that flourished with life and peace, it has since gone into ruins. A plague has spread, causing wicked beasts to roam the world while sorcerers force survivors into oppression. While Frey is unfamiliar with this world, she’s tossed into it with nothing to her advantage. Instead, Frey has gained new supernatural powers to help her quickly traverse the planet and deliver powerful attacks against those that intend to harm her.

Now to find a way back home, Frey Holland begins her journey exploring Athia, meeting survivors, and aiding them in their fight. So far, the gameplay looks to be quite fluid with Frey’s traversal, which again is something highlighted in the cinematic trailer. Of course, being a cinematic trailer, this is not direct gameplay. At any rate, this might help highlight the game’s fast-paced traversal when Frey is roaming Athia and dealing with enemies that pop up along the way.

Currently, Forspoken is set to launch later this month. Players will be able to get their hands on the game on January 24, 2023. Although, some players have already gone through a game’s demo build. In fact, we know that the development team is taking player feedback from the demo build and making some adjustments for the full game release. Likewise, when the game does release into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for both the PlayStation 5 and PC platforms. It’s worth noting that this game has a two-year exclusive deal for the PlayStation 5 console, so Xbox owners will likely have to wait at least two years before the title is available on their platform.

Source