Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ – How to Unlock All Weapon Case Rewards in Building 21

Building 21 is the region added to Warzone 2.0‘s survival extraction mode DMZ and it is not for the faint of heart. An area that requires a limited item to access, has no mini-map, and is full of tough enemies (players and AI alike), Building 21 is only for the most dedicated of players. But those who do brave the facility have the chance to leave with exclusive loot. Some of that loot is given to players as Weapon Case Rewards, something that is carried over from the Al Mazrah map. The process of getting this Weapon Case isn’t as simple as its open map counterpart, so allow me to help walk players through the process. This guide will break down how to get all 6 Building 21 Weapon Cases Rewards in the DMZ Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

How to Unlock All Building 21 Weapon Case Rewards in DMZ

The first thing that you will need to do is gain access to Building 21, which you can find a full guide on how to do right here. Broken down as simply as possible, you will need to find a keycard called the DRC Building 21 Access Card and will need to put it into your backpack in the pre-game lobby before selecting Building 21 from the two exclusion zones you can enter when starting a game. Now that you are in Building 21, time to get your Weapon Case Rewards. Just like in Al Mazrah, you will need to extract with the Weapon Case to get the rewards, but while the process of getting the Case in Al Mazrah was as “easy” as killing a Juggernaut, this requires a bit more from you. It is important to note that this is going to be challenging so make sure you have strong equipment and weapons and a full team of three before braving Building 21.

The first thing you are going to need to do is find the Data Center room. This is a room found on the bottom floor of the facility in the basement hallway all the way on the West side of the area. Next to every staircase door, there is a map of the floor you are on, so use these to help your team navigate to the locations mentioned in this guide. Wait until the game hits 12 minutes remaining and a prompt that says “Security Locks Hack in Progress.” Wait one minute for another prompt that says “Security Locks Deactivated on All Floors.” This is when you can start your hunt for the weapon case. Make your way through the basement hallway to the area furthest to the West of the bottom floor where you will find the room shown in the image below with a red light coming out the bottom. This is the Data Center.

Once inside, clear out the AI and approach an active server that will tell you to interact with it. The player that does so will need to hold the interact button down the whole time that the bar fills while their teammates defend them. Be aware that every other player will be notified that this hacking in the Data Center is occurring so be prepared for other players to show up.

Now that the hack is complete, you will be able to enter the Armory on the third floor. Head up to the third floor and go to the Northern end of the hallway to find an orangish door that is now open. This is the Armory. Be prepared to face some other players, AI, and even a Wheelson on this floor. Once in the Armory, there is a safe you will need to drill open, an action that will spawn more AI enemies as well as notify the other players in the game.

Once the safe is open, wait for the game to reveal the Exfil point on the map at the 7-minute mark, and then grab the Case and sprint to the exit. Reaching the elevator, you will need to defend the area while the elevator makes its way to you for 30 seconds, get inside, and then defend the area for another 20 seconds as the doors close. Once you get out with the Weapon Case, you will unlock your reward.

Once you extract with the Case for the first time, you will receive the first reward on the list provided below. Each time you extract with a Case going forward, you will get the next item on the list until you get all 6 of them. Extracting with a Case after this list is completed will get you some XP.

Below is a list of all 6 of the rewards you can get from Weapon Cases from Building 21:

Going Bark – Weapon Charm

– Weapon Charm Weapon River – Calling Card

– Calling Card Roar – Weapon Sticker

– Weapon Sticker Company Sniper – Emblem

– Emblem Camo Cloud – Heavy Chopper Vehicle Skin

– Heavy Chopper Vehicle Skin Silver Tox – Chimera Blueprint

