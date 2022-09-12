Forspoken Main Campaign Lasts Around 40 Hours

Forspoken is quickly lining up to be one of the most hotly-anticipated games of the moment. In yet more Forspoken news today, we now also know the estimated length of the game’s main campaign. It’s been revealed that players should expect to set aside around 30-40 hours of their time to complete the main storyline in Forspoken. With such an expansive and fantastical world to parkour and zip around, it’s no wonder that Forspoken should be a game to sink some serious time into.

In a recent conversation with Spanish outled 3Djuegos.com, the game’s co-director Takeshi Terada has confirmed the number of hours needed to complete protagonist Frey’s journey across the magical lands of Athia. Aside from the main campaign, Forspoken will of course be jam-packed with additional secondary missions, side quests and dungeons to explore. Consequently, it’s pretty likely that players can spend as much time as they want exploring the savage world they’ll find themselves teleported into. However, for those who like to schedule their game time, it’s useful to know roughly how much of their precious time the game’s main narrative will take up. Terada also confirms in the conversation with 3Djuegos that the endgame content of Forspoken will provide a wealth of additional missions and exploration, so there’ll be plenty to do once Frey’s main storyline is wrapped up.

As reported earlier today, the mystical action-adventure title’s spellcasting mechanics were shared in some detail in a new update. Given that Frey’s magical abilities are pretty much central to her survivability and combat skills, they’re one of the key aspects of gameplay that players should be looking forward to working with. According to Terada and the developers at Luminous Productions, Forspoken will feature over 100 different types of castable spells, which is great news for those who really want to fine-tune their magic-meets-might combat repertoire. Being able to combine the extensive range of Frey’s spellcasting skills with a number of meaty melee fighting options means there should be plenty to satisfy players looking for a new slice of dark fantasy action.

Last month’s deep-dive gameplay trailer gave fans a real feel for what’s coming up in the dark fantasy action title. However, some new footage shared over on the PlayStation Blog earlier today demonstrates some of the gorgeously detailed spellcasting combat in action. With the game having been developed in Final Fantasy XV‘s Luminous Engine, it’s easy to see some similarities in the slick visuals and speedy parkour-style world traversal. With a lengthy campaign, stunning design, and super satisfying-looking magical combat, Forspoken looks ready to pack a real punch when it finally releases in the early part of next year.

Forspoken is set to launch on January 24. It’ll be available on PC via Steam the Epic Games Store and the Windows Store. The game will also be released on PlayStation 5.

Source