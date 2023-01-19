Forspoken Now Has A Stunning Launch Trailer

Forspoken is the next big IP release from the folks over at Square Enix, and they are hoping you’ll give it a chance. The game has recently received a brand launch trailer which you can view above. It is a bit brief, surprisingly, for a launch trailer, so you’re only going to get less than a minute of footage here. Regardless, those of you interested in picking this game up but haven’t made the final decision yet may want to check out the trailer. This could help sway your decision on the purchase.

Again the launch trailer doesn’t offer very much, but it does boast quite a few positive comments from various publications. There’s even the mention of a demo that you can try the game out if you’re still on the fence about whether to purchase Forspoken or not. Regardless, this is hopefully a new thrilling IP experience from Square Enix, and we’ll be interested in giving the full game a go when it does release into the marketplace. If you haven’t been keeping up with the game since it was revealed, we have you covered.

In Forspoken, players are taking the role of a young woman named Frey Holland. Native to New York City, Frey is magically transported into a different world called Athia. Here monsters roam the area, and its citizens are in constant threat. Miraculously armed with some new supernatural powers, Frey decides to help the citizens of Athia reclaim the world from the evil sorcerers that have taken control. Players can expect an epic battle as they explore the world and take out the opposing threats. In fact, a big component of this game is exploring the world, with Frey’s movement being incredibly fluid.

Of course, you don’t have very long to wait before you’re able to dive into the main game of Forspoken yourself. Currently, the game is slated to release on January 24, 2023, for the PlayStation 5 and PC. Interestingly enough, the PC version of the game does have some steep system requirements if you want to maximize the visuals and performance. Meanwhile, we know that the PlayStation 5 platform is only a timed exclusive, which is set for two years. So we might very well see an Xbox Series X/S release after the timed exclusive deal ends.

