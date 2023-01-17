Forspoken PC Requirements Have Been Revealed

While it may be disappointing the game isn't optimized for the best performance possible for PCs, Luminous is still delivering a visually impressive game.

Forspoken’s PC system requirements have been revealed.

You can read the system requirements below:

Minimum

OS: Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Intel i7-3770

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 8 GB or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1860 6 GB

Memory: 16 GB

HD space: HDD 150 GB and above

Resolution: 720p 30 FPS

Recommended

OS: Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel i7-8700k

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12 GB or Nvidia GeForce GTX 3070 8 GB

Memory: 24 GB

HD space: SSD 150 GB and above

Resolution: 1440p 30 FPS

Maximum

OS: Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5800X or Intel i7-12700

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT 16 GB or Nvidia GeForce GTX 4080 16 GB

Memory: 32 GB

HD space: NVMe 150 GB and above

Resolution: 2160p 60 FPS

Interestingly, the maximum specs indicate that Forspoken does not output beyond 2160p at 60 FPS. Of course, if some players wanted to, they can absolutely raise that display resolution using PCs with specifications above the maximum system requirements, as well as using other software or other tricks to make the game display at higher resolutions and/or framerates.

But this choice just point to the fact that Forspoken was ordered as a Sony PlayStation 5 game. If the game had been designed with multiplatform or PC first in mind, than Square Enix would have planned for the game to reach 4K and 8K resolutions natively. That would have been one of the major selling points of the game.

Instead we do see that Forspoken targeting less ambitious performance specs means that Square Enix has worked around the PlayStation 5’s limitations to build a visually impressive game around it. I had personally noted a Roman/Greek aesthetic in one of their reveal trailers.

A later trailer revealed how Forspoken is really in the same mold of Sony’s first party open world adventures, like Spider-Man and Horizon Forbidden West, even if it isn’t really an open world game itself. As Sony have demonstrated, you don’t have to make thesegames too long or too graphically intensive to impress gamers. What’s important is a demonstrated polish, for the studio to deliver on the minimum expectations they would have for these games, and then work to exceed them.

Forspoken will be released on January 24, 2023, on PlayStation 5 and PC via Epic Games Store and Steam.

Source: Twitter