Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Lands Back On Steam Today

There were rumors and speculation that the Grand Theft Auto trilogy would land on the Steam digital marketplace again. After the original releases were taken down before the launch of the new Definitive Edition came out, the re-release has been a waiting game. That ended today with Rockstar Games bringing back the collection on Steam which is also playable on the Valve Steam Deck.

I’m sure you’re already familiar with Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, which came out back in 2021. This was a collection that delivered a series of enhancements to three previous Grand Theft Auto titles. In particular, the collection delivered fans an enhanced version of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and lastly, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. With all that said, there was plenty of criticism over some of the adjustments made to the game.

Regardless, the fact that players couldn’t get access to these games on Steam might have been frustrating. Fortunately, they are back, and right now, there is a promotion going on that will give players a 50% discount for the collection. Players can pick Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition at $29.99 rather than the full $59.99. This only last until February 2, 2023, so if you want the collection, it might be worth picking it up before then. Of course, that’s only on Steam, as the game collection has yet to make its way to the Epic Games Store digital marketplace competitor.

According to the post made on Rockstar Games, players will find that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is slated to release later on in the month for the Epic Games Store. There wasn’t a date attached to this, but since we’re already at the end of January, it won’t be long before the collection does make its way onto the digital storefront. There might also be a discount incentive for Epic Games Store if you wish to own the collection on that particular digital client.

As mentioned, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is currently available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. We also have a Before You Buy video coverage on Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition which you can check out down below.

