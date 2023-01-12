Is The Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Coming To Steam?

Rockstar Games might as well have been known best for their Grand Theft Auto franchise. This IP is a massive one, and it’s gained a strong following over the years. While most of us are waiting for that next major installment to be revealed along with its release window, we have past installments to enjoy. Grand Theft Auto has a long history now full of video game installments. It wasn’t long ago that three of those earlier installments were given a touch-up. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition was released back in 2021 and received a series of visual enhancements.

Those earlier installments were 2001’s Grand Theft Auto III, 2002’s Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and lastly, 2004’s Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. The game featured a series of visual upgrades and enhancements, but there were still some criticisms over the new art style and technical issues. Unfortunately, the release of this new collection saw the removal of the original installments from digital storefronts like Steam. But it’s looking like we might see Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition release on Steam in the near future.

A new report from Insider Gaming highlighted a new discovery from SteamDB. It seems that there is back end update on Steam. This update shows that the three definitive edition games are bundled together. This could mean an announcement is coming soon for Steam users to receive the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. That might also be an indicator that this could release to other PC digital marketplaces as well. But for now, this is purely speculation as we’re still waiting on the official announcement to come out regarding the future of this collection.

Currently, players can enjoy Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch platforms. If you do plan on picking this game up on PC, you can do so through the Rockstar Games Launcher. Meanwhile, we know that later this year, we should also see this collection released on both Android and iOS platforms. Likewise, we have a Before You Buy video game coverage for this collection which you can check out in the video embedded down below.

