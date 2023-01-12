Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ – How to Unlock All Weapon Case Rewards in Al Mazrah

The DMZ mode in Warzone 2.0 includes many activities that players can take part in as well as several rewards exclusive to the mode. Some of these exclusive items come as Weapon Case Rewards, items unlocked from collecting a Weapon Case. Players that want to get these exclusive rewards are going to need to know how to brave the DMZ and find the Case in question, but this is not the easiest thing in the world. Luckily, I’m here to help with the process. This guide will break down how to get all 7 Al Mazrah Weapon Cases Rewards in the DMZ Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

How to Unlock All Al Mazrah Weapon Case Rewards in DMZ

In order to get the Weapon Case Rewards in DMZ, you need to first kill the Juggernaut carrying the Weapon Case. One of these will spawn at the start of every DMZ game and is signified by a large yellow circle that spawns at a random point in the map. In each game, this circle will spawn randomly between three major areas. These places where you can find the Weapon Case are at Zarqwa Hydroelectric, Zaya Observatory, and Al Sharim Pass.

You will need to find the Juggernaut in this circle and kill him to get the Weapon Case to drop. You can also do an Intel Contract to help you find the Juggernaut since completing one of these contracts will mark a random HVT on the map, so it’s possible that it will give you the exact location of the Juggernaut. Taking down the HVT isn’t the easiest thing so make sure you bring in 3 plated armor and some good weapons to make sure that you are as prepared as possible to take them on.

Once you kill the Juggernaut, you will be able to pick up the Weapon Case, but this is just the start since you will still have to extract with it. When you pick up the Case, every in the game will be notified that you have the Case and will be constantly marked on the map until you either die or extract, so be ready to get hunted by other players on your way out of the game.

Once you extract with the Case for the first time, you will receive the first reward on the list provided below. Each time you extract with a Case going forward, you will get the next item on the list until you get all 7 of them. Extracting with a Case after this list is completed will get you some XP.

Below is a list of all 7 of the rewards you can get from Weapon Cases in Al Mazrah:

Caution Tape – RPK Weapon Blueprint

– RPK Weapon Blueprint Biohazard – Weapon Sticker

– Weapon Sticker Jungle Incognito – Heavy Chopper Vehicle Skin

– Heavy Chopper Vehicle Skin Gas Gas Gas – Weapon Charm

– Weapon Charm Weapon Crate – Calling Card

– Calling Card Weapon Crate – Emblem

– Emblem Biohazard – Konig Operator skin

