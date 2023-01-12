River City Girls 2: All Cat Locations | Purr-fect Collection Achievement Guide

As you punch and batter your way through the streets, buildings, and towers of River City Girls 2, there are several side quests and activities that you can partake in to get bonus XP, Cash, and unique equipment. One of these Quests is known as “Search and Rescute” and tasks you with finding 20 missing Cats across the different regions of the game. This Quest not only gets you unique items but also unlocks the Purr-fect Collection Achievement, so knowing where to find each of these Cats is important for any completionist. Luckily, I can break down where to find each and every one of the fluffy felines. This guide will show players where to find all Cat locations in River City Girls 2.

All Cat Locations In River City Girls 2

You can start the “Search and Rescute” Quest by talking to the NPC named Mihoko. She can be found in the Feline Good store in Uptown, the region that is unlocked after defeating Ken in Crosstown. You can find Feline Good in the Toy District area of Uptown.

Once you have met and talked to Mihoko at Feline Good, the 20 Cats will spawn across six of the seven zones of the game. Every zone except for R.C.H.S has at least one Cat for you to collect. In order to collect them, simply walk into them to pick them up.

Uptown

We will start with getting the Cat in the same region as Mihoko. Notice I said Cat and not Cats. That is because there is only 1 Cat found in Uptown.

Cat #1

Go two areas to the right of the Toy District, the area that leads into Feline Good. This will bring you to the Fashion District. Above the second store when entering from the left, you will find the only Cat in Uptown above the doorway.

Crosstown

There are a total of 6 Cats found in Crosstown.

Cat #2

Heading back to Capitol Avenue outside of Kyoko’s house, you are going to want to go all the way to the left side of the area towards the area’s exit and a training dojo. Just above the exit is a tree that you can climb and is where you will find a Cat. Of course, a cat stuck in a tree.

Cat #3

Go down through the exit to the south of the tree above to go to Capitol Avenue Bridge. Take the right path to go across the under-construction bridge. Along the cement divider is where you will find another Cat.

Cat #4

Continue towards the mall. When you reach the entrance of the Mall and where you meet Paul the hirable Recruit, go to the right and enter the Town Square. To the right of the area is a balcony that you can wall jump onto and find another Cat.

Cat #5

Head into the Mall and when you reach the Food Court and go all the way to the exit to the right of the area to the right of a store. Sitting on some boxes next to the exit is a green Cat.

Cat #6

Continue through the Mall until you reach the Mall Exit in the area between Crosstown and Uptown. Jump onto the stones in the fountain and jump onto the right pillar to get the Cat.

Cat #7

Head towards the Parking Garage that connects Crosstown to both Uptown and Downtown. Gi all the way to the right of the Parking Lot to find a Cat on top of a ticket booth at the end of the road.

Downtown

There are a total of 3 Cats found in Downtown.

Cat #8

Head to the Farmer’s Market and head all the way to the bottom right of the area where you will find an entrance to an apartment building. Climb up the wall by jumping on a series of ledges to find the first Cat of the Downtown region.

Cat #9

Enter the Apartment Complex that you find the previous Cat in front of and head to the Apartments Floor 4 (the second floor you get access to.) Upon entering this floor, there will be an elevator near the entrance that will open after a few seconds, revealing the Cat.

Cat #10

The final Cat in Downtown is found in the Subway tunnel towards Flatirons. Entering for the left head down the stairs and climb into the first train car you see. Go all the way to the right of the train car to find this Cat.

Flatirons

There are a total of 3 Cats found in Flatirons.

Cat #11

Enter the Overgrown Zoo from the Abandoned Trainyard in the bottom left part of the region. Go to the back part of the area and climb the chainlink fence to get into the tree and find the first Flatirons Cat in the tree.

Cat #12

Going back through the Abandoned Trainyard, go the right to enter the Amusement Park. Climb up on top of the shop to the left of the entrance to find the Cat.

Cat #13

Go through the Witch’s Woods to reach the Graveyard. Go to the top left of the area to find a mausoleum. Jump onto the mausoleum and jump into the nearby tree to find the region’s final Cat.

Ocean Heights

There are a total of 3 Cats found in Ocean Heights.

Cat #14

Found on the Beach section of Ocean Heights at the top of the region, you will need to go all the way to the right of the area. Jump up onto the rock shown in the image below and jump onto the docks to reach the region’s first Cat.

Cat #15

Go to the Ocean Heights Shops from the Beach area and you will find the Cat on top of the Lee Brother’s dojo found near the entrance.

Cat #16

Travel to the Beach Plaza where you will find Primo’s restaurant. Wall jump onto the nearby banner to collect the region’s final Cat.

Technos

There are a total of 2 Cats found in Technos.

Cat #17

At the entrance of the Technos region in the Security Gate area, get through the gate and just a table to jump up on the wall. Walk back towards the entrance of the gate to find this Cat.

Cat #18

Once inside the building, head to the Technos Museum to find a giant T-Rex. Sitting on its head is the Cat.

Sanwakai Tower

There are a total of 2 Cats found in Sanwakai Tower.

Cat #19

Out in front of Sanwakai Tower where you fight Sabuko and Ken in the helicopter, jump up on top of the building’s entrance to find the Cat behind the barbed wire.

Cat #20

Enter the building and go through the door on the left to enter the Mao Sushi area. Get onto the nearby sushi conveyor belt and wall jump to the second floor. Go all the way to the right of the second floor to find the final Cat in the game.

Now with all the Cats collected, you can return to Feline Good and talk to Mihoko to complete the quest. You will be rewarded with 8,000 XP, $300, the Frilly Bra Accessory, and the Purr-fect Collection Achievement in River City Girls 2.

