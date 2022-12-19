River City Girls 2: All Secret Area Locations | Funktasmical Achievement Guide

Across River City Girls 2, there is a lot to do and discover. Easter Eggs, collectibles, missions and quests, and of course, save the city from the grips of the yakuza. One thing that many players might miss on their adventure is the Secret Areas found across the map. These Areas are not shown to you and contain special items that introduce new recruitable characters to help you fight your way across the seemingly endless mob of enemies. For players that want to truly explore everything River City has to offer, they are going to want to know where and how to access these Secret Areas. This guide will show players where to find all the Secret Areas in River City Girls 2.

All Secret Area Locations In River City Girls 2

here are a total of 8 Secret Areas found across the titular River City with one found in each of the game’s regions. These areas can be accessed by holding your Interact button like you would with any other door that you would go through with the only difference being the lack of a door icon telling you that there is an entrance in this spot. Below is a full breakdown of where to find each of the 8 Secret Area locations in River City Girls 2.

Crosstown

The Secret Area in Crosstown is found in the Mall in the Carousel room found just beyond the Mall Second Floor area. Jump up onto the platform at the center of the room and press up against the back wall. Hold the interact button to find your first Secret Room.

Uptown

Toy District Go through the next door on the right side of the Basement to find a Pawn Shop run by a dog (oh, PAW-n Shop, good one). On top of the shelf at the center of the room are some electronics that you can destroy to reveal a vent. Hold interact on this vent to find the Secret Area.

Downtown

In Downtown, head all the way to the left of the region and go to the Back Alley near a Hideout. Just beneath the Hideout entrance, you will find another door. Use the game’s wall jump move to reach a clothing wire connecting the building that the door leads into and a steel balcony. Walk across the balcony and then interact with an Exit door.

Flatirons

Near the top entrance of the Waterfall area of Flatirons to the bottom right of the region is where you will find the zone’s titular waterfall. Go behind the waterfall and go to the second part of the fall as shown in the first image. Jump and hold down to land on a platform you can’t see. Jump to the right to reach a higher platform. From, here, get a running start and go to the left to reach the third and final platform. Walk as far left as you can on the platform and hold the interact button.

Ocean Heights

In the Sand Castle area found after traveling from Flatirons to Ocean Heights is where you will find a giant castle after which the zone is named after. Jump onto the castle and interact with the sand vent at the center of the castle to enter the Secret Area of the region.

Technos

The Technos region will see you have to reach the VR Room before you battle the boss, Tsuiko. This VR Room takes the appearance of an Old Western town. To the right of the saloon is a structure behind a cowboy. Punch the structure to spawn a key. Interact with the outhouse to the left of the saloon with the key to unlock the Secret Room.

R.C.H.S

The Solitary part of the R.C.H.S region will see several doors flying open that can do damage to both you and the enemies. Walk up to the yellow door near the right entrance door and interact with it to find a Secret Area.

Sanwakai Tower

Once you enter the Sanwakai Tower following the helicopter boss fight, go through the door on the left to find the Mao Sushi area. You can reach the second floor by wall-jumping off the way from the sushi train. Go all the way to the left of the second floor and walk across the beam leading to a blue opening. Interact with the doorway to find the game’s final Secret Room.

Each of the rooms has an item that you can pick up to unlock unique Mercenary recruits that you hire to help you in your journey. You will also unlock the Funktasmical Achievement and Trophy. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more guides for River City Girls 2.

