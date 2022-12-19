Rumored 2D Mario Video Game Is Nearing Completion

There is a never-ending flood of video game rumors that hit the internet daily. Some of these leaks and rumors prove to be true. But often, we see rumors that never pan out. As a result, it’s best not to put too much weight into these reports. Today, a new rumor is circulating that does come from a prominent source. If you’re familiar with Zippo, then you know the leaker is known for delivering Nintendo-related news. According to Zippo, we might soon get an official 2D Mario game announcement.

Nintendo might have a new Mario game in the works for the Nintendo Switch. There’s already a ton of focus on the IP, with the upcoming The Super Mario Bros. Movie hitting theaters. But there is an itch for a new Mario game. We haven’t received a brand new Mario experience since Super Mario Odyssey, which was released back in 2017. But, of course, that’s if you don’t count Super Mario Maker 2 and the Bowser’s Fury addition to the release of Super Mario 3D World on the Nintendo Switch. It might be time to see our favorite plumber in a 2D video game release.

Zippo has noted on their blog that this 2D Mario game they are aware of has been in development for over three years. As a result, the production is nearing its completion if the team behind the project hasn’t already wrapped up the game. It’s also noted that Takashi Tezuka and Hiroyuki Kimura, two minds that have previously worked on a series of Mario games, are producing this upcoming installment. Likewise, players can expect four different playable characters with this installment. Those being Mario, Luigi, Peach, and Toad.

Again, this is just a rumor, but the leaker states that we can expect a release sometime in 2023 or potentially 2024. That would mean an announcement for this game should be with us soon. Of course, we’ll eagerly await Nintendo to unveil a new Direct to highlight the coming games. Perhaps we’ll get one here soon that will confirm a 2D Mario game is coming our way for the Nintendo Switch. In the meantime, we’ll have to label this report as a rumor until something official is unveiled or Nintendo debunks the rumors circulating the web.

