Pokemon Unite Gets Major Changes In New Update, Patch Notes

Pokemon Unite has received a lot of changes following a big update that it got today after a Tweet came out talking about it going down temporarily for some server work. There are a lot of big changes that have taken place, especially to Ho-Oh, as well as bringing many updates and changes to the overall event and store which get updated pretty often.

Attention Trainers!



An update to #PokemonUNITE to adjust battle balance is planned to be implemented at 7:00 UTC. Please refer to the following link for details on these adjustments https://t.co/6QnSadnfUo pic.twitter.com/ZIBTelUqle — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) July 25, 2024

For those who play Pokemon Unite, the update has already taken place and should be available on your mobile device or Nintendo Switch since these are the only two places the game is avaliable on. There has been updates made to Aeos Energy, Area where feathers fall when allies are KO’d, and much more including many bug fixes as well.

Below is a list of everything that was updated and worked on in the recent Pokemon Unite update so players can get the idea of what to expect once their game is done updating.

Update Details

Shop Updates

Event Updates

If the app has not been updated on your device, please restart the app to apply this update.

While the game is updating, you may not be able to connect to the server. If this occurs, please try again later.

▼Details

Ho-Oh

Unite Move: Rekindling Flame

Area where feathers fall when allies are KO’d: Increased from 25m radius to 35m radius from Ho-oh.

Increased from 25m radius to 35m radius from Ho-oh. HP amount when allies are revived: Increased from 50% of max HP to 60% of max HP.

Increased from 50% of max HP to 60% of max HP. Adjustment of required Aeos Energy for reviving allies: 1 Pokémon: 0-8 Aeos Energy 2 Pokémon: 9-16 Aeos Energy 3 Pokémon: 17-24 Aeos Energy 4 Pokémon: 25-50 Aeos Energy

Required Unite Move gauge: Increased by 11%.

We believe that the ability to revive ally Pokémon is a unique and essential element of Ho-Oh’s gameplay experience. However, through our daily observation of battle data, we found that the usage rate of Ho-Oh’s Unite Move was significantly lower than expected. This low usage rate is likely due to an imbalance among the three constraints of this Unite Move: having KO’d allies near Ho-Oh, Ho-Oh having sufficient Aeos Energy, and a full Unite Move gauge.

We observed many instances where players had a full Unite Move gauge but rarely found opportunities to use it. To address this, we have adjusted the balance between these constraints to create more scenarios where the Unite Move can be effectively used.

Bugfixes

We have fixed the following issues:

Fixed an issue where the attack boost duration of Ho-oh’s Fly+ lasted longer than intended.

Fixed an issue where Charmander’s Ember did not increase movement speed.

Fixed an issue where some moves, such as Trevenant’s Wood Hammer and Talonflame’s Unite move, would overshoot the target.

Fixed an issue where some grab moves, such as Mamoswine’s Ice Fang and Buzzwole’s Leech Life, ended earlier than intended.

Fixed an issue where the duration of the hindrance effects caused by some moves was shortened after the July 16th update.

Fixed an issue where Chandelure during its Unite move could be seen by burned opponents.

Fixed an issue where damage numbers were displayed when attacking an opponent in bushes.

Fixed an issue where the time for Sableye to re-enter stealth after attacking was longer than intended.

Fixed an issue where stealth opponents could be visible under certain circumstances.

Pokemon Unite is avaliable on Nintendo Switch and mobile devices where Apps can be downloaded.