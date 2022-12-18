River City Girls 2: All Selfie Locations | Take Me to the Place I Love Achievement Guide

As you go across the different regions of River City Girls 2, there are several quests that you can go on to get some XP, cash, and maybe even an accessory to aid you in your journey to save the city from the Sanwakai Crime Family. One of these quests sees you having to take Selfies at certain points around town, which not only provides you with the previously mentioned rewards but some unique art featuring your playable character as well as unlocks the Take Me to the Place I Love Achievement and Trophy. While getting this quest started is easy, the locations where these Selfies can be taken aren’t marked on your map, so allow me to help point you in the right direction! This guide will show players where to find all the Selfie locations in River City Girls 2.

All Selfie Locations In River City Girls 2

The Selfies are part of a quest you get from the character Godai in the Crosstown district of the world map. Once you start the quest for Godai, you will be able to take Selfies around town. There is one Selfie in each of the game’s regions except Sanwakai Tower, the game’s final area. This means that there are a total of 7 Selfies in total. Each one is signified by a camera icon that you can find at each location. Press the interact button when next to it to take the picture. Below is a full breakdown of where to find each Selfie location across the entire game.

Crosstown

Head to the mall found to the right part of Crosstown and go to the Mall Second Floor area. From the left entrance, go up and follow the path forward until you find a gap. This gap will have an elevator pause at the center every few seconds. When the elevator pauses, jump onto it and take a picture against the graffiti angel wings.

Uptown

After you defeat Ken in Crosstown, you will gain access to both Uptown and Downtown. Once in Uptown, you are going to want to reach the Dance Floor area found behind the Night Club which you gain access to by completing a quest for the character Mibobo. Once you reach the Dance Floor, jump up onto the right arm of the robot standing at the back of the screen to take this Selfie.

Downtown

Head to Hipster Street in Downtown. You can reach this area quickly by going across the bridge in Crosstown as it will take you directly to the area as you move from Crosstown to Uptown. Once on the street, climb up a wall of vines around one of the vendors to reach a balcony. You will find a heart-shaped flower that you can take a picture with.

Flatirons

After you recruit Mirian to your team, you will gain access to Flatirons. Travel you the reign and go to the Temple area found near the left entrance of the region. You will need to come here at night and go all the way to the top of the temple’s stairs. Once at the top, go to the left and stand in front of the moon. A dragon will pass in front of it and you can then take a selfie with the dragon above the River City skyline.

Ocean Heights

Ocean Heights is unlocked following the defeat of the two bosses known as Blaire the Witch and the social media guru Tsuiko. As the name would suggest, you will find a parade in progress on Ocean Height’s Parade Street. Leading the parade is a temple-shaped float with a fisting punching through a wall. Jump in front of the float and take a picture with the temple on top of the structure.

Technos

Technos is unlocked after recruiting Provie. In the Biosphere, the area just before the boss fight against Tsuiko, you will find a bird right next to the left entrance of the area. You can take a selfie with the bird.

R.C.H.S

Once you defeat Blaire, Technos, and the yakuza’s personal cook Primo, you will be able to enter River City High School with the three emblems you got for beating them. Make your way through the school until you reach Propaganda Class. You can take your final selfie with the video playing on the projector at the center of the room.

Once you get your final selfie, Godai’s quest will automatically be completed and will reward you with cash, XP, and the Muscle Charm accessory. You will also unlock the Take Me to the Place I Love Achievement and can check all of your selfies in the Snapr app on your phone.

