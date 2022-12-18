Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Confirmed For Consoles

After more than a year of fan outcry, Square-Enix has finally succumbed to the external pressure (or hit a fiscal point that justifies the move) and announced that the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Collection is at long last coming to consoles and the audience that made the game’s, and the franchise, as popular as they are. The collection has been available on PC and mobile for quite a while, but console players have been left longing, until now.

Taking to its own website to announce the news on the day of the franchise’s 35th birthday, Square-Enix revealed the great news, saying,

December 18 is the 35th Anniversary of Final Fantas, and we have some exciting news to celebrate: the acclaimed Final Fantasy pixel remaster series is coming to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch! Final Fantasy I – VI will launch digitally for these platforms in Spring 2023. The games can be purchased individually or together as a bundle. A limited physical edition will also be available on the same day:

The limited physical edition, for the most hardcore of Final Fantasy fans isn’t going to be cheap, clocking in at €274.99, and contains the following

Set Contents:

• Final Fantasy I-VI Collection game package

• Final Fantasy I-VI Pixel Remaster -FF35th Anniversary Edition- Goods Box

o Final Fantasy I～VI Pixel Remaster Vinyl

o The Art of Final Fantasy I-VI Pixel Remaster art book

o Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Pixel Figure Set

Purchase Bonus:

• Final Fantasy I-VI Collection Lenticular Sleeve

About Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster:

Classic “Final Fantasy” titles have been reborn through vivid 2D pixel graphics and the beautifully rearranged soundtrack. Gameplay is improved with modernised UI, and extras such as a bestiary, illustration gallery and music player allow further immersion into the world of the game.

＊These games are newly developed remaster editions based on the original titles. Some of the changes and additional elements found in other remakes of these games are not included

➣Universally updated 2D pixel graphics, including the iconic Final Fantasy character designs created by Kazuko Shibuya, the original artist and current collaborator.

➣Beautifully rearranged soundtrack in a faithful Final Fantasy style, overseen by original composer Nobuo Uematsu.

➣Improved gameplay, including modernized UI, auto-battle options, and more!

➣Dive into the world of the game with supplemental extras like the bestiary, illustration gallery, and music player.

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Collection will launch on PS4 and Nintendo Switch in Spring 2023.

Source