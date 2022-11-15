18 Best New Free Games of 2023

Free-to-play games can usually be very hit or miss. With a large number of titles currently available, it can also often be difficult to pin down which one you want to try out. Luckily we’ve put together a list of the best new free games making their way to you in 2023.

#18 Harry Potter: Magic Awakened

Publisher: NetEase, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Portkey Games, EnvoyGames

Developer: NetEase Interactive Entertainment Limited, Portkey Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platform: Mobile, PC

Release Date: 2022

If you’re a fan of Harry Potter then this is probably a no-brainer but Harry Potter: Magic Awakened has you attending Hogwarts and mastering everything from spells to duals. There’s a lot to explore here for all Potter fans as you explore Hogwarts, collect cards, brew potions, and battle creatures.

#17 Party Pie: Free Pie

Publisher: ISVR

Developer: ISVR

Platform: VR

Release Date: August 27, 2022

For those who’ve spent their fair share of time in VR, in particular social VR chat settings, you know how hit or miss they can be. Party Pie: Free Pie allows you to draw and share creations in a casual social setting. Alongside this, there are also a number of unique challenge areas for players to check out. Definitely worth a look if you’re hoping to try out some new VR titles.

#16 Outbreak Island: Pendulum

Publisher: HypeTrain Digital

Developer: Tiny Magicians

Platform: PC

Release Date: August 22, 2022

If your idea of a fun, relaxing gaming experience is surviving on a mysterious island, driven by sandbox mechanics and scary encounters, firstly, how? secondly, you’re in luck then! Outbreak Island: Pendulum, a free version of the open-world survival simulator Outbreak Island drops you on a mysterious island with loads of areas to explore. Following an experiment gone wrong, the island’s inhabitants have shut off the island from the outside world and began hunting survivors. Taking control of detective Howard Chapman it’s your job to uncover the mysteries of the island.

#15 HypeSquad

Publisher: Netmarble

Developer: Netmarble N2

Platform: PC

Release Date: TBD

Akin to the art style of Sunset Overdrive, HypeSquad is a fast-paced, close-quarters PvP combat title. Bolstering a large roster of characters and weapons in 60-player matchmaking, HypeSquad is sure to captivate those looking for the next large-scale competitive experience when it fully releases. If you can’t wait that long there’s currently a demo available for the game.

#14 Overprime

Publisher: Netmarble F&C

Developer: Netmarble F&C Team SoulEve

Platform: PC

Release Date: TBD

Overprime has everything you can think of. Third-person action, multiplayer online battle action (MOBA), and team-based combat in beautiful vistas with stunning graphics. Overprime‘s main focus is on team cooperation meaning this is the perfect game for you and a group of friends.

#13 World War 3

Publisher: Wishlist Games, The 4 Winds Entertainment

Developer: The Farm 51

Platform: PC

Release Date: Currently in Early Access

It’s likely if you’re a fan of first-person shooter titles that you’ve probably come across World War 3 at one stage or another. The game was initially released into Early Access in 2018 and is now free to play. World War 3 has everything you’d want from an online multiplayer shooter in the modern day. Not only will you be fighting boots on the ground but you’ll also be able to man tanks and other vehicles and survey the area with drones. Alongside this, the game features numerous game modes ranging from 10v10 Team Deathmatch to 20v20 Tactical Ops which sees you in a large variety of locations including Warsaw, Berlin, Moscow, and more.

#12 Stormgate

Publisher: Frost Giant Studios

Developer: Frost Giant Studios

Platform: PC

Release Date: Beta in 2023

Stormgate has you fighting against an alien race set on taking over Earth in a solo or co-op real-time strategy setting. With its beta set to release in 2023, you can take most game modes in any way you see fit with a co-op campaign supporting up to 3 players and the ability to play PvP in 1v1 encounters.

#11 Path of Exile 2

Publisher: Grinding Gear Games

Developer: Grinding Gear Games

Platform: PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Release Date: TBA 2022

After the success of Path of Exile, Path of Exile 2 combines the first and second games bringing two campaign experiences into a single title. With this new addition to the series, Path of Exile 2 retains all the expansion content of the first game but adds engine improvements, a new skill system, and much more including 19 new Ascendancy classes. For fans of the first title, this is looking like a must-play.

#10 Call of Duty Warzone 2

Publisher: Activision

Developer: Infinity Ward, Raven Software

Platform: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X

Release Date: November 16, 2022

At this stage, I doubt there’s anyone who hasn’t at least played Call of Duty: Warzone at least once, whether with friends or alone. Warzone 2.0 however adds a plethora of new game mechanics and a brand-new map for players to dive into. So, whether you haven’t played in a while or you’re a seasoned player this looks a like a great point to jump back in.

#9 UFL

Publisher: Strikerz

Developer: Strikerz

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

Release Date: 2023

For too many years the football gaming world has been mainly dominated by FIFA with the occasionally decent PES title. UFL, set to release in 2023 brings football to the free-to-play market. While there’s still very little news about the title the team at Strikerz have already teamed up with a number of clubs including West Ham United and Sporting Lisbon. Whether it’ll be a competitor to FIFA in the future remains to be seen but with it being free to play there’s no reason not to give it a shot.

#8 League of Legends: Wild Rift

Publisher: Riot Games

Developer: Riot Games

Platform: iOS, Android

Release Date: 2020 (Console Release TBA)

In an effort to bring the hugely popular League of Legends title to mobile and consoles Riot Games released League of Legends: Wild Rift to iOS and Android users in 2020. There still isn’t a release date for console players yet but for those looking for the League of Legends experience on the go then this might be what you’ve been looking for.

#7 Quake Champions

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Developer: id Software

Platform: PC

Release Date: August 18, 2022

Probably the birthplace of competitive shooters, Quake is still going strong. Quake Champions brings all the classic fun of old face-paced Quake titles to the free-to-play scene. Combining both the world and art style of the original Quake titles with the movement and skill-based competition of Quake III, Quake Champions is certainly not the easiest game to get good at but it’s certainly worth it once you do.

#6 Space Punks

Publisher: Jagex Ltd.

Developer: Flying Wild Hog

Platform: PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Release Date: Currently in Early Access

Known for their work on titles like the new Shadow Warrior reboots and Weird West, Flying Wild Hog have dived into the world of ARPGs with their title Space Punks. With a heavy emphasis on “shootin’ and lootin'”, Space Punks sees you team up with a team of misfits as you battle your way through waves of enemies collecting loot along the way.

#5 Tom Clancy’s The Division: Heartland

Publisher: Ubisoft

Developer: Red Storm Entertainment

Platform: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X

Release Date: TBA 2022

Dropping you in the heartland, pun intended, of Silver Creek in the American Northwest, Tom Clancy’s The Division: Heartland offers two experiences that previous Division players will be accustomed to. ‘Storm Operations’ allows you to engage in a PvP environment with up to 45 players. On the other hand, if you’re looking for a more PvE experience ‘Excursion Operations’ will be just what you’re looking for.

#4 XDefiant

Publisher: Ubisoft

Developer: Ubisoft San Francisco

Platform: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S PC

Release Date: TBA

Not much is known about XDefiant other than it’s a first-person arena shooter which has you take control of different factions known as ‘Defiant’ which include everyone from the Splinter Cell group, Echelon and Outcasts, and Cleaners from the The Division.

#3 Deadhaus Sonata

Publisher: Apocalypse Studios, Apocalypse Studios Inc.

Developer: Apocalypse Studios, Apocalypse Studios Inc.

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android, iOS

Release Date: TBA

Deadhaus Sonata is an online ARPG that can be enjoyed solo or with a group of up to five other people. The third-person title allows for a large level of character customization including seven different classes to choose from. Combining the ARPG elements with the beautifully crafted world of Nogosaua inspired by Gothic and Lovecraftian art styles, Deadhaus Sonata looks like something fantasy fans should check out when it releases.

#2 Enlisted

Publisher: Gaijin Entertainment

Developer: Darkflow Software

Platform: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X

Release Date: Currently in Early Access

Another FPS title currently in Early Access only this time set during World War II. Unlike World War 3 however, Enlisted allows the player to take control of a squad of 3-9 soldiers in an MMO setting. Each class is restricted to certain guns and load-outs which puts a huge emphasis on team play, like most MMO titles. With the game focusing on six main campaigns from the Battle of Moscow to the Invasion of Normandy there’s plenty of content to sink your teeth into.

#1 Predecessor

Publisher: Omeda Studios

Developer: Omeda Studios

Platform: PC

Release Date: TBA

There’s certainly not much information available about Predecessor currently as it’s still in development. However, Predecessor advertises itself as a 5v5 MOBA experience focusing primarily on traditional 3-lane map structures. We do know that this is a game coming out soon and it’s claimed to be more of a fast-paced MOBA gameplay experience. With that said, when this game does finally hit the marketplace, you’ll find it releasing as an early access title.