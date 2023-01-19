New Map And Alpha Test Dates Announced For Hyenas

Creative Assembly has revealed the next four upcoming Alpha test dates for its new sci-fi first-person shooter game Hyenas. The tests will focus on a brand new game map that’s described as being a celebration of all things New York.

The first of the upcoming Alpha test dates are coming up this weekend, so PC players are invited to register now in order to take part. Players will be able to explore the brand new Plundership map “We Took Manhattan” as part of the playtest, which starts at 9 AM PT/ 12 PM ET/ 5 PM GMT/ 6 PM CEST on Friday, January 20 and ends at 1 AM PT / 4 PM ET/ 9 AM GMT / 10 AM CEST on Monday, January 23. The game’s new Manhattan-themed map was also showcased in a new trailer for Hyenas earlier this week. You can check it out below if you’re thinking of giving this futuristic FPS a try.

According to Creative Assembly, the new Plundership map will offer players a more compact combat experience than that of the previous Alpha test’s map “Greed is Good.” The focal point of the new map is none other than the iconic New York landmark the Statue of Liberty, with a huge space known as Liberty Hall providing a new playground for the Hyenas to do battle in. Players will also find four large cargo modules located around the edges of the new map, where CLOUT’s gig workers process the game’s salvaged Merch. These modules have their own unique uses for different cover and combat options, as well as being ideally positioned to allow players to use their Zero-G skills as they see fit.

Hyenas will be offering Alpha playtesting opportunities on the following upcoming dates, for those who want to sign up on the game’s official website to be in with a chance of playing it ahead of its launch.

Weekend 1 – January 20-23

Weekend 2 – February 17-20

Weekend 3 – March 10-13

Weekend 4 – March 31-April 3

There’s no word as of yet on a release date for Hyenas, but it is thought to be planned for release at some point this year. The Zero-G shooter looks to be a unique take on the competitive FPS genre, with a focus on high-action space piracy and Merch salvaging in an extraction shooter format. While the Alpha playtests will be taking place on PC, the game is also scheduled for release on consoles.

Hyenas is expected to launch later in the year. It’ll be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Source