Schedule I Devs Puts Next Update Features To A Vote

If you’ve ever watched Breaking Bad and thought, ‘Hey, I could do that,’ Well, you shouldn’t. But it’s all fair game if it’s in a video game. That’s where Schedule I thrived. Players were going into the life of drugs. Become a kingpin in your area as you fight the law and rivals. However, this game is far from over.

Developers TVGS are still working through the game. It’s in early access as they chart out their way to a full launch. That said, being in early access, you can expect quite a few different updates to land on the game. In fact, the developers are leaving it up to the players to decide what comes next for the game.

Schedule I Community Update Poll

Taking to Steam, the developers released a new community post update that alerts fans that the latest community vote is now open. You can gain access to the poll from within the game. All you have to do is place your vote from the main menu. As it stands, there are only three options for what players can expect in the next update. We’ll list them down as they are showcased on the community update post.

Hireable Drivers

This new employee can transport items between your properties, businesses, and dealers. You’ll be able to designate automatic transit routes and specify the required conditions (e.g. number of items in the vehicle) for a route to begin. This update will also include some QOL improvements to the delivery system.

Fishing

Who doesn’t like a classic fishing minigame? Reel in fish (and maybe some other special items), which can be sold at Randy’s Bait & Tackle for a tidy profit. This update will also include several new ingredients and effects.

Shrooms

Manufacture and distribute a brand new drug type – Magic Mushrooms. This update will introduce a funky new drug, unique equipment, new effects, and a new supplier.

Right now, the vote is only going on until the coming weekend. Afterwards, the developers will reveal the results. You still have some time to log onto the game and cast your vote before the poll closes.