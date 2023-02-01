Dead Space Remake: Peng Treasure Location | There’s Always Peng! Achievement Guide

While there are a few notable changes in Dead Space Remake like the graphical upgrade and Issac getting a voice behind the helmet, one thing that made its way into the new rendition of the game is the Peng Treasure. This treasure is a secret item that can be found deep into the USG Ishimura and can be used to get a decent amount of Credits as well as the There’s Always Peng! Achievement. Players are going to want to know where to find Peng for both its price tag and its Achievement. Luckily, I can help point players in the right direction! This guide will show players where to find the Peng Treasure and unlock the There’s Always Peng! Achievement in Dead Space Remake.

Peng Treasure Location In Dead Space Remake

The Peng Treasure is found in a different spot than it is in the original 2008 title, though a log is now found in its previous location in Chapter 3 that hints towards its new placement further in the game. You will need to progress to the penultimate chapter of the game, Chapter 11: Alternate Solutions when you go to the Cargo Bay to transfer the Marker to your ship. Once you enter the Cargo Bay, take the small elevator to the lower level and then turn to the left. There will be some debris and boxes blocking a locker. Use your Kenesis to make a path to the locker and open it.

This is where you will find the Peng Treasure. Picking up the treasure will unlock the There’s Always Peng! Achievement as well as putting the item in your inventory. You can sell the Peng Treasure at any of the Stores in the game for a hefty 30,000 Credits.

Stay tuned to Gameranx for guides, tips, and tricks on the achievements and trophies for the Dead Space Remake.

More Dead Space Remake Guides:

Dead Space Remake: Full Achievement and Trophy List | Dead Space Remake: How to Fast Travel | Dead Space Remake: Is There a Photo Mode? | Dead Space Remake: How To Unlock The New Secret Ending | Marker Fragment Locations Guide | Dead Space Remake: How to Unlock All RIG Suit Upgrades | Dead Space Remake: Scientific Methods Side Mission Walkthrough | Whole Again Achievement Guide | Dead Space Remake: All Weapon Locations | Full Arsenal Achievement