The Best Games of August 2025

We hope you enjoyed your summer break! It’s wild to think that we’re already out of August, but here we are. Now in September, summer is quickly fading, and soon we’ll be hitting the fall season. But before we get ahead of ourselves, let’s take a look back. Here are some of the best games to have been released into the marketplace this past month. Hopefully, you managed to enjoy these games. If not, here are a few titles that may be worth considering this month. Without further ado, here are the best games of August 2026.

#10 Tiny Book Shop

Cozy games continue to thrive. It doesn’t matter what time of year it is; it’s always a perfect time to enjoy something simple, easy, and relaxing. Take Tiny Book Shop, for example; players step into a world where they own a portable bookshop. You’ll roll into town and try your hardest to flip some books. You’ll meet locals, find the perfect book for them, and get a gauge of what you should be stocking for that area. Then there’s also the fact that you’ll unlock new books and items to help decorate your shop.

#9 Mafia: The Old Country

The Mafia franchise saw a brand new installment this past month. Usually, the series looked to advance the world of the mob. However, with Mafia: The Old Country, players are stepping further back to 1900s Italy. You were once an ordinary worker who was suffering through the sulfur mines. But that all changed when you vowed your allegiance to the Torrisi family. Now the question remains, how far will you go to protect the family? It’s worth noting that players are not only stepping back in time, but also in terms of game design. Unlike the previous mainline release, Mafia 3, the developers opted for a more linear focus similar to what we received with the first two installments.

#8 Kirby and the Forgotten Land + Star-Crossed World

Who doesn’t love Kirby? The franchise saw a new mainline release with Kirby and the Forgotten Land, but with the Switch 2, Nintendo delivered an enhanced edition. Not only were you getting another chance to pick up this game, but it also came packed with the DLC story expansion, Star-Crossed World. Players are getting some more quests to take on, with Kirby having to save Starries around the world. So, if you missed out on your chance with Kirby and the Forgotten Land on the original Nintendo Switch and happen to own a Switch 2, this is the version to grab.

#7 Gears of War: Reloaded

We might still be waiting on the next new Gears of War game, Gears of War E-Day, but we did get a new edition release last month. Gears of War: Reloaded launched into the marketplace in August, where you’ll find players are given a chance to enjoy the first installment all over again. This release includes several improvements, such as support for 4K and 120 FPS. However, the biggest change with this release is the launch of Gears of War: Reloaded on the PlayStation 5. Microsoft has been slowly releasing its first-party titles on once-rival platforms. This was just one more big IP finally seeing its release under the PlayStation brand. Hopefully, we will see the same deal with the next two games of the franchise. For now, Sony fans can experience the first fight against the Locust horde.

#6 Black Myth: Wukong

Black Myth: Wukong was a massive hit at release. I’m sure I don’t have to tell you about this game at this point. Winning numerous awards, including Game of the Year, this title was available for PC and PlayStation 5 players to enjoy since its release last year. However, Xbox Series X/S players were finally given access to this game in August of this year. So, while Xbox players are now finally able to enjoy this game inspired by the classic Journey to the West novel, everyone else is eyeing the developers’ next big release, the recently unveiled Black Myth: Zhong Kui. Hopefully, we’ll be able to see a release of the next installment across the board when that game finally arrives.

#5 Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Are you noticing a trend this month? We’re getting a lot of games that are finally becoming available on additional platforms. We’re keeping up with that trend with Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. If you were a fan of Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, it was bittersweet, I’m sure, to see the folks at Ninja Theory get picked up at Xbox. That offered a bigger budget to develop their next game, but it came at a cost of exclusivity. However, with Microsoft finally adopting a new mindset regarding the platforms on which their games release, we now have the sequel on the PlayStation 5. This is another incredibly detailed world as you embark on another journey, this time set in 9th-century Iceland. Step back into the role of Senua as she is forced to embark on another battle that again taps into Norse mythology. Of course, we’re also still dealing with Senua’s psychosis and the voices that fill her head.

#4 Bendy: Lone Wolf

Are you looking for a dark survival-horror roguelike? Luckily for you, there is Bendy: Lone Wolf. This is a top-down game where players step into the role of Boris, who is trying to survive in a ruined studio overtaken by ink. Each floor is procedurally generated, as players must hunt down what scarce supplies they come across and deal with the demonic monsters that are seeking them out. Of course, the more you dig, the more you uncover what happened to this studio. If this sounds familiar, you may have played the original release of this game from 2020, titled Boris and the Dark Survival.

#3 Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

Did you have a new Shinobi game on your 2025 bingo card? We don’t often see this franchise, so it was a welcome surprise for fans of the IP. Developed as a reboot for the series, players will step into the role of the legendary Shinobi, Joe Musashi, in a 2D action platformer. Here, Joe finds his village burned to the ground and your clan turned into stone. Now you’re out for vengeance. You’ll need to practice your skills and prepare to execute your attacks with precision.

#2 Sword of the Sea

In what seems like a desolate and barren wasteland, players are stepping into the role of Wraith. Resurrected, you’ll use a makeshift giant sword as a hoverboard. Glide around this world, look for clues, and figure out what happened to the lost culture from yesteryear. Can you restore life? Is there something sinister lurking beneath the surface of this world? You’ll have to play the game to find out.

#1 Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Come on, you knew this was going to be at the top spot. Metal Gear Solid returned in 2025. Sure, we don’t have the legendary Hideo Kojima at the helm. However, fans of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater were given a remake this past month with Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. It’s also a rather faithful remake, where players can experience the iconic 2004 game all over again or for the very first time. You’ll get stunning new visuals as you explore the jungle and embark on this grand, action-packed espionage game. So get ready to step into the role of Snake, head behind enemy lines, rescue a defecting scientist, and eliminate The Boss. Easy enough, right? We wish you luck!