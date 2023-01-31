Dead Space Remake – All Chapter 1: New Arrivals Log Locations

Dead Space Remake is a loving recreation of the 2008 survival horror classic. Carried over from the original are the Logs, a type of collectible that can come in multiple forms with some steering you down the game’s main story path while others provide some lore and backstory to the events of the game both major and minor characters. There are a total of 188 logs with two Achievements tied to them, one for collecting 75 logs called Story Teller and the other for collecting 150 logs called Legend Teller. So, let’s begin this series of guides breaking down where to find each of these logs chapter by chapter, starting with Chapter 1: New Arrivals. This guide will show players where to find all of the audio log collectibles in Chapter 1: New Arrivals in the Dead Space Remake.

Upon arriving aboard the USG Ishimura in response to a distress call, the crew of the USG Kellion, including engineer Issac Clarke find no one there to greet them. At least, no one still living. This guide will break down where to find all of the logs in Chapter 1: New Arrivals of the Dead Space Remake.

All Chapter 1 Logs in Dead Space Remake

There are three types of logs you can find in Dead Space Remake: Collectible Logs found throughout the Ishimura in both Audio and Text form, Story Logs that will play at certain points in the game that are unmissable when your team or fellow survivors contact you, and what I’m going to call Action Logs that are very missable as they will only play when specific actions are taken at specific points in the game and unable to be attained if missed unless loading an earlier save or going into New Game Plus.

This guide will mark Story and Action Logs so you know when a log is either missable or unmissable. All Collectible Logs can be collected at any point of the game before the Point of No Return in Chapter 11: Alternate Solution, so if you miss any of these don’t worry. You can still go back and get them as long as you aren’t at the game’s final chapter. Chapter 1: New Arrivals of Dead Space Remake contains a total of 16 logs: 9 Story Logs, 2 Situational Logs, and 5 Collectible Logs.

Log #1: Background Request

The first log you can find in the game is aboard the USG Kellion, the ship that you and your team arrive at the Ishimura on. When you go to leave the ship, instead of turning right to go to the docking bay, go left to find this text log on the ground.

Log #2: Sponsored Article: The USG Ishimura

As you make your way into the Ishimura, you will find the next text log on a table inside the Flight Lounge to the left of the room.

Log #3: Run!

This is the first unmissable log that you get just from progressing through the game’s story. You will get this log after the first necromorph attack as you sprint toward the elevator.

Log #4: Send Help

After getting the Plasma Cutter, you will find this log in a Security Terminal right after going through the door out of the hallway where you faced off against your first enemy encounter.

Log #5: Repair the Tram System

Unmissable log. This will play when you reach the Tram Station and find Daniels and Hammond on the other side of the glass, separated by the quarantine.

Log #6: Stasis Door

MISSABLE LOG- This log is found right after you pick up the Stasis Module. You are meant to slow down a door going haywire, but don’t do this right away. Stand in front of the door and don’t do anything until Daniels calls you to explain how to use the Stasis.

Log #7: Dismemberment

Unmissable log. Played once you enter the Tram Repair Room.

Log #8: Stasis Module Request

Also found in the Tram Repair Room, sitting on a workbench near the entrance and directly to the right of the left claw control panel.

Log #9: Autoloader

MISSABLE LOG- Similar to Log #6, this is a log that will play when you take too long on using your Stasis. When trying to get the right claw to grab the destroyed tram, you are meant to use Stasis when the grabs the tram, Don’t do this. Use the claw multiple times without using Stasis and Daniels will call you to tell you to use Stasis on the claw.

Log #10: Replaced the Tram Car

Unmissable log. Once you replace the destroyed tram, this log will play.

Log #11: Repair Invoice

Progress through the level until you find the circuit breaker shown in the Maintenace Bay. Directly to the right of the circuit breaker, you will find the text log sitting on a chair.

Log #12: Poker Invitation

Reroute the power to the Maintenance Bay Office and take an elevator to the lower level of the area. Make your way to the Maintenance Bay Office to find this text log on a shelf.

Log #13: Found the Data Board

Unmissable log. This log will play after you get the Data Board key item.

Log #14: En Route to the Bridge

Unmissable log. After calling the tram for the first time, you will get this log.

Log #15: Arrived on the Bridge

Unmissable log. On your way back to the Kellion, this log will play when you reenter the Flight Lounge.

Log #16: Go to Medical

Unmissable log. After the Kellion is destroyed, Daniels and Hammond will call you for the final log of the chapter.

With all of that found, you now have all of the collectibles in Chapter 1: New Arrivals in the Dead Space Remake. You can now continue to Chapter 2: Intensive Care.

