Dead Space Remake – All Chapter 4: Obliteration Imminent Log Locations

Dead Space Remake is a loving recreation of the 2008 survival horror classic. Carried over from the original are the Logs, a type of collectible that can come in multiple forms with some steering you down the game’s main story path while others provide some lore and backstory to the events of the game both major and minor characters. There are a total of 188 logs with two Achievements tied to them, one for collecting 75 logs called Story Teller and the other for collecting 150 logs called Legend Teller. This guide will show players where to find all of the audio log collectibles in Chapter 4: Obliteration Imminent in the Dead Space Remake.

With the engines somewhat operational again, Isaac reunites with Hammond on the Bridge as they set up a plan to get the Astroid Defense System Cannons of the USG Ishimura up and running. As the ship flies through the debris of the Aegis VII planet crack, these defense cannons are the only thing that can protect the heavily damaged ship from incoming asteroids. This guide will break down where to find all of the logs in Chapter 4: Obliteration Imminent of the Dead Space Remake.

All Chapter 4 Logs in Dead Space Remake

There are three types of logs you can find in Dead Space Remake: Collectible Logs found throughout the Ishimura in both Audio and Text form, Story Logs that will play at certain points in the game that are unmissable when your team or fellow survivors contact you, and what I’m going to call Action Logs that are very missable as they will only play when specific actions are taken at specific points in the game and unable to be attained if missed unless loading an earlier save or going into New Game Plus.

This guide will mark Story and Action Logs so you know when a log is either missable or unmissable. All Collectible Logs can be collected at any point of the game before the Point of No Return in Chapter 11: Alternate Solutions, so if you miss any of these don’t worry. You can still go back and get them as long as you aren’t at the game’s final chapter. Chapter 2: Intensive Care of Dead Space Remake contains a total of 17 logs: 6 Story Logs, 4 Action Logs, and 7 Collectible Logs.

Log #1: The Marker

Unmissable log. Will play once you arrive at the Bridge Tram Station.

Log #2: Bridge Attack

In the Main Atrium of the Bridge. To the right of the entrance, you will find this audio log at the bottom of a small set of stairs on the ground next to some computers.

Log #3: More Time

After meeting with Hammond in the Captain’s Nest, you will be able to pick up this log to the right of the Security Computer on the right side of the room.

Log #4: Eckhardt’s Clearance

In the same room mentioned above, you can find another text log directly to the right of the previous one.

Log #5: Shoot It In the Back

MISSABLE LOG: When you return to the Main Atrium from the Captain’s Nest, you will be attacked by the Brute enemy. To get this log, make sure you DO NOT attack the enemy and simply run away from the creature. After some time passes, Hammond will call you to tell you to shoot the monster in the back.

Log #6: Captain’s Fate

After defeating the Brute, head to the Security Room that the Brute entered the Atrium from. To the left of the elevator controls you need to interact with to progress is a small room with a Workbench. On the ground to the right bench is this video log.

Log #7: Electrical Fault

Unmissable log. will play as you make your way to Mining Administration.

THE NEXT THREE LOGS ARE CONNECTED TO ONE ANOTHER: As you reroute the energy from the Electrical Systems, Mining Administration, and Water Purification, you will get a snippet of dialogue from Hammond as each task is completed. You can only get two of these logs in a single playthrough, however, because whichever one of these objectives you do last will have its related log replaced with “Log #16: Manual Targeting?” and will make it impossible to get all of the logs for this chapter in your first playthrough. In order to fill out the full log list, you will need to go into New Game Plus and do whichever objective you did last in your original playthrough either first or second.

Log #8: Watch the Outlets

MISSABLE LOG: This will play if Electrical Systems is the first or second location that has its power rerouted to the ADS Cannons.

Log #9: Mining Admin Rerouted

MISSABLE LOG: This will play if Mining Administration is the first or second location that has its power rerouted to the ADS Cannons.

Log #10: Water Purification

MISSABLE LOG: This will play if Water Purification is the first or second location that has its power rerouted to the ADS Cannons.

Log #11: Tracking Infection

When in Mining Administration, you can find the Main Fuses room to the left of the entrance. Go inside after opening the door with Level 2 Security Clearance to break the lock to a door found to the right of the area’s entrance. Go through the open door and then unlock the next door with Level 2 Security Clearance. In Admin Server Maintenance, you will find this text log.

Log #12: Believers

SEMI-MISSABLE LOG: This is a log that doesn’t require you to pick anything up and will automatically play when you enter a certain location, but this location is not necessary for the main path. In the hallway found right after going down the elevator to Electrical Systems, you will find the Break Room. Enter the room to find a Unitologist ritual site and Daniels will call you for this log.

Log #13: Unitology Article

There is also a log in the Break Room that you can pick up off of a smaller table across form the TV showing the Marker.

Log #14: Looking for Elizabeth

Found on the ground right outside the elevator when you get to Water Purification.

Log #15: Med-Sci Reports

Unmissable log. After completing two of the rerouting missions, Daniels will contact you for this log.

Log #16: Manual Targeting?

Unmissable log. Will play once all power has been rerouted to the ADS Cannons

Log #17: Sync the ADS Cannons

Unmissable log. Will play on your way towards the ADS Cannons

With all of that found, you now have all of the collectibles in Chapter 4: Obliteration Imminent in the Dead Space Remake. You can now continue to Chapter 5: Lethal Devotion.

