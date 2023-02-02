The Day Before Apparently Releasing A Gameplay Reveal Later Today

The saga of The Day Before just gets more and more intriguing. After recent developments that have seen the game pushed back towards the end of this year, and some even beginning to question whether or not the game is actually real, it looks as though we might get some answers later today. Emphasis on the might.

With the game itself originally intended for a March release, things came to something of a bizarre halt last week after the game’s developers Fntastic issued a statement to delay the game again until November. This apparently boiled down to a trademark dispute, which caused the much-anticipated zombie survival MMO to have its page de-listed on Steam. The team had previously planned to showcase “raw gameplay footage” in late January, but as a result of these latest developments, that hasn’t materialised. The twists and turns of this tale have led many in the gaming community to question the authenticity of the project, which then prompted Fntastic to come out swinging, in full denial that The Day Before is actually some sort of elaborate scam.

It’s all very confusing at this point, however, we may finally be about to see some action from the controversial title. A new statement from the game’s community Discord server, as spotted by Reddit user JWorn10, claims that fans can actually watch some new gameplay footage from The Day Before later today. According to the update, which was shared by one of the community’s moderators Levitate, players will be able to watch 10 minutes of gameplay on the Fntastic YouTube channel today. “Get ready to immerse yourself in a world of pure hype,” the message reads, “as we unveil a 10-minute gameplay extravaganza, on our YouTube channel.” Players are invited to tune into the broadcast “for an experience like no other. Trust us, this is one reveal you won’t want to miss!”

Whether or not this will be enough to convince sceptical members of the gaming community of the legitimacy of The Day Before at this point remains to be seen. Regardless, it’ll be interesting to see what actually comes from this promised footage, which is expected to air on Fntastic’s YouTube channel at 10 AM PST/ 1 PM ET / 6 PM GMT/ 7 PM CEST. This will be the first time that we’ll potentially be able to see some extended gameplay footage from The Day Before, which has up until this point been surrounded by a rather questionable level of secrecy. Either way, if you’re interested to see how this saga continues to pan out, you may be able to get some answers about this mysterious game later on today.