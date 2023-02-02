Sons of the Forest PC System Requirements Unveiled

Fans of The Forest are getting ready to head back to the chaotic island again. This month we’re venturing back into the island with a new installment. Players can expect an even more challenging experience as they attempt to survive. However, we have been waiting for when the PC system requirements will be unveiled. Fortunately, thanks to an update on Steam’s store page, we know just what your PC will need to ensure it can properly run the game. Find out if your personal computer can run this video game or if you’ll be forced into making some notable upgrades.

The Steam store page for the Sons of the Forest offers both minimum and recommended system requirements. So those just looking to get by and enjoy the game can find out if your PC can at least run the title. Meanwhile, those looking for the ideal experience that developers have in mind will want to take note of the recommended system requirements. With the game set to release later this month, you only have a few weeks to get your PC ready to battle more mutated cannibals. We will list down below both system requirements for Sons of the Forest.

Sons of the Forest Minimum System Requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: INTEL CORE I5-8400 or AMD RYZEN 3 3300X

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 20 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD (Preferred)

Sons of the Forest Recommended System Requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: INTEL CORE I7-8700K or AMD RYZEN 5 3600X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 1080Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 20 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD (Preferred)

Again, this is the official rundown of the system requirements featured on the Sons of the Forest Steam store page. If you haven’t been following this game too closely, the title is similar to the previously released The Forest. This time around, players are sent to a remote island to find a missing billionaire. However, upon arriving, you find a range of different mutated cannibals. You’ll need to fight off these beasts and survive the changing seasons. That means gathering resources, building structures, crafting tools, and gathering food.

Once again, players don’t have too long of a wait now before Sons of the Forest is available. Currently, the game is set to launch on February 23, 2023, for the PC platform.