Elden Ring Anniversary Stream Celebration Coming This Month

FromSoftware is getting ready to celebrate a big anniversary this month. Last year, we finally got our hands on their latest big video game release, Elden Ring. This title blew up online, and fans have been enjoying runs of this game since. So of course, now the question on everyone’s minds is if the development studio is bringing out some DLC. While nothing official has been unveiled quite yet, that hasn’t stopped fans from endlessly speculating what could be coming to this video game. Fortunately, if there is some announcement planned, we might have the date as to when it will be revealed.

The folks over at Bandai Namco revealed that they are holding a one-year anniversary celebration for Elden Ring. It’s noted that this event will be held in Stockholm within the Red Bull Gaming Sphere. During the celebration, it’s noted that there will be giveaways, contests, exclusive prizes, pub quizzes, drinks, cosplay, and more. Of course, if you can’t make the actual event within Stockholm, then you can tune in on Twitch to watch the event unfold. Unfortunately, the finer details have yet to be revealed, but we do know that the date is set for February 25, 2023. Now we’ll have to wait for the time this event will be taking place.

📅 SAVE THE DATE! 📅



Welcome to our #ELDENRING 1 year anniversary celebration in Stockholm. 🎉

On the 25th of February, we invite you all to celebrate with us at Red Bull Gaming Sphere in Stockholm.

The event will also be live streamed on Twitch.

More info coming (very) soon! pic.twitter.com/H2NsKUKTyy — BANDAI NAMCO NORDICS (@BandaiNamcoNO) February 1, 2023

Regardless, while the actual post revealed through Twitter doesn’t indicate a DLC announcement is coming, fans might be in for a surprise. This DLC rumor has been going strong recently, so if there was going to be an announcement, why not share it with the world as the team celebrates the big one-year anniversary? At any rate, even if there is no DLC announcement to be had, it’s likely that there are plenty of reasons to tune in, as again, you’ll find exclusive prizes and giveaways.

With Elden Ring being such a massive hit worldwide, this will surely have quite a turnout of participants and viewers. If by chance, you have yet to give Elden Ring a go, the game is available to pick up right now. Players can purchase the game for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. You can also find our Before You Buy video coverage of the title in the video we have embedded down below.