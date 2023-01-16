The Day Before Will Share New Gameplay Footage Soon

Fntastic, the development team behind the upcoming MMO survival game The Day Before, has promised eager fans that new gameplay footage will be shown this month. The update comes via the game’s Discord server, where the devs have made it clear that “raw gameplay footage” is on the way soon.

As spotted by YouTuber SkillUp on Twitter, the team at Fntastic recently shared the announcement of gameplay footage as being shared “as per the numerous requests received from our community.” Although it’s a somewhat oddly worded message, the fact that fans are finally getting to see some gameplay from The Day Before has to be a good thing. Especially when the fact that its launch date is mere weeks away is taken into consideration.

Fntastic making it sound like they're doing us a special favor by releasing actual gameplay of their videogame (the game releases in 6 weeks). pic.twitter.com/cHDlb0TGau — Skill Up (@SkillUpYT) January 15, 2023

Although this shouldn’t be notable, it’s worth bearing in mind that this will be the first real look at the somewhat secretive project in detail. The game itself is expected to launch on March 1 after previously being delayed from last summer. This came after the game was shifted entirely to Unreal Engine 5, presumably meaning that a lot of rebuilding work needed to be done on the project. However, although there’s been plenty of excitement around the title, which has also been riding high in the Steam most wishlisted charts ever since its announcement roughly a year ago, there’s been little to no information shared on the game’s progress or development in the months since.

Most recently, Fntastic shared details about the game’s support for enhanced ray tracing and NVIDIA’s DLSS 3, with a very short clip that showcased these features at the NVIDIA CES 2023 showcase event. It certainly seems as though the wheels are now in motion for the game to be released on March 1, but some potential players are sceptical as to whether or not the game will actually be delayed again.

The Day Before takes place in a zombie-infested post-pandemic America and looks set to make use of survival and horror elements in its ambitious-looking MMO formula. Of course, we’ll have to wait and see exactly what the game looks like when this new raw gameplay footage makes its debut, but hopefully, The Day Before will live up to the hype and conversation that it’s been generating over the past twelve months or so. Watch this space.

The Day Before is expected to release on March 1. It’ll be available on PC via Steam, with a console version for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X expected to launch sometime later.

