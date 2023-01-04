The Day Before Will Launch On March 1, Shares New Trailer

After being hit with a delay last summer and a shift to Unreal Engine 5, it looks like players will be able to explore the eagerly-anticipated survival MMO The Day Before sooner rather than later. The post-apocalyptic adventure will now launch on March 1, with developers Fntastic sharing additional details about the game’s ray tracing capabilities.

In addition to the launch date reveal, The Day Before also shared a short gameplay clip during the recent NVIDIA CES 2023 showcase event. This footage confirmed that the game’s performance will be boosted as it will also support NVIDIA’s DLSS 3 technology, as well as offer enhanced ray-traced reflections. These will both be available at launch. You can check out the latest gameplay clip right here to get a sneak peek at what’s to come from the world of The Day Before.

While the announcement of last year’s delay will have clearly come as a blow to those eager for some post-pandemic American action, it’s clear that the shift to building the game in Unreal Engine 5 is one that looks set to pay off. The Day Before is one of the most wishlisted games on Steam, currently sitting in second place only to Hogwarts Legacy. It’s clear that there’s been a longstanding appetite for this particular zombie-based MMO, so it’ll be interesting to see how it’s received when it launches in a couple of months’ time.

In addition to this newest trailer, the game’s PC specifications are also now available for prospective players to check out. Those wanting to see how long they can survive the harsh world of The Day Before will need to have at least an Intel Core i5-4430 or an AMD FX-6300 processor. They’ll also need to ensure their PC has at least 10GB of RAM and either an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or an AMD Radeon R7 370 graphics card.

To run the game at its recommended settings, players should ensure that their hardware has an Intel Core i5-6600K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 processor. They’ll also want to have at least 16GB of RAM and in terms of graphics cards, an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580 should help to get the absolute best out of what The Day Before has to offer.

It’ll be interesting to see how this pans out, given that the developers have so far only provided mere snippets of information on the game and that trailers have been skimpy, to say the least. Regardless, the concept seems to be one that’s struck a chord with prospective players, if Steam’s wishlist charts are anything to go by. There’s not too much longer to wait at least, so we’ll soon get to find out for ourselves what The Day Before is actually like.

The Day Before launches on March 1. It’ll be available on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam.

