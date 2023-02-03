Dead Space Remake – All Chapter 7: Into the Void Log Locations

Dead Space Remake is a loving recreation of the 2008 survival horror classic. Carried over from the original are the Logs, a type of collectible that can come in multiple forms with some steering you down the game’s main story path while others provide some lore and backstory to the events of the game both major and minor characters. There are a total of 188 logs with two Achievements tied to them, one for collecting 75 logs called Story Teller and the other for collecting 150 logs called Legend Teller. This guide will show players where to find all of the audio log collectibles in Chapter 7: Into the Void in the Dead Space Remake.

After returning the air quality to survivable levels, Dr. Cross tells Isaac about an SOS Beacon that was being built in the Mining Deck. In the hope of finding a way off the Ishimura, Isaac heads down to see if he can launch the Beacon. This guide will break down where to find all of the logs in Chapter 7: Into the Void in the Dead Space Remake.

All Chapter 7 Logs in Dead Space Remake

There are three types of logs you can find in Dead Space Remake: Collectible Logs found throughout the Ishimura in both Audio and Text form, Story Logs that will play at certain points in the game that are unmissable when your team or fellow survivors contact you, and what I’m going to call Action Logs that are very missable as they will only play when specific actions are taken at specific points in the game and unable to be attained if missed unless loading an earlier save or going into New Game Plus.

This guide will mark Story and Action Logs so you know when a log is either missable or unmissable. All Collectible Logs can be collected at any point of the game before the Point of No Return in Chapter 11: Alternate Solutions, so if you miss any of these don’t worry. You can still go back and get them as long as you aren’t at the game’s final chapter. Chapter 7: Into the Void of Dead Space Remake contains a total of 16 logs: 12 Story Logs, No Action Logs, and 4 Collectible Logs.

Log #1: Hammond’s Return

Unmissable log. Will play as soon as you enter the Mining Deck.

Log #2: Weird Malfunctions

Unmissable log. Plays as soon as you go down the main Mining elevator.

Log #3: Miner’s Log

In the Extraction Area, you will be able to pick up this log off of a workbench on the opposite side from where you entered the room.

Log #4: Mining Progress

Continue through the area and up a small elevator to find the Mining Control Room. You can find this log sitting on the desk in the center of the room.

Log #5: Launch Tubes Sealed

Unmissable log. Will play once you try to launch the tube.

Log #6: Dr. Kyne’s Hostage

Make your way down to Deck B: Processing and find this locked door in the area shown on the map below. Right next to the door is a Security Terminal that you can interact with to acquire this log.

Log #7: Fail-Safes

Unmissable log. Plays once you enter the Processing Center.

Log #8: Supervisor’s Choice

You will eventually find Supervisor Dallas’ RIG in Mineral Processing Control to gain Level 3 Security Clearance. Directly to the left of the RIG is this audio log sitting on a desk.

Log #9: Found the Admin’s Rig

Unmissable log. Plays as you make your way to the elevator out of the Mineral Processing Control room after picking up the RIG.

Log #10: Through the Vents

Unmissable log. Plays as you ride the main elevator down to Deck D: Maintenance.

Log #11: Found the SOS Beacon

Unmissable log. After you meet up with Nicole and defend her from some necromorphs, you will find the SOS Beacon in the next room. This log will play after you pick up the Beacon.

Log #12: Launch the Asteroid

Unmissable log. Plays after you return to the Mining Control Room and load the SOS Beacon

Log #13: Gravity Tethers

Unmissable log. Will play upon entering Mining Bay.

Log #14: Beacon is Away

Unmissable log. Plays when you launch the asteroid and SOS Beacon.

Log #15: Manual Override

Unmissable log. You will be locked into the Mining Control Room with the Hunter. Survive for a certain amount of time until Daniels calls you to override the Quarantine Protocol.

Log #16: Go to Communications

Unmissable log. Plays when you escape the Hunter and board the Maintenance Elevator.

With all of that found, you now have all of the collectibles in Chapter 7: Into the Void in the Dead Space Remake. You can now continue to Chapter 8: Search and Rescue.

