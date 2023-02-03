Dead Space Remake – All Chapter 8: Search and Rescue Log Locations

Dead Space Remake is a loving recreation of the 2008 survival horror classic. Carried over from the original are the Logs, a type of collectible that can come in multiple forms with some steering you down the game’s main story path while others provide some lore and backstory to the events of the game both major and minor characters. There are a total of 188 logs with two Achievements tied to them, one for collecting 75 logs called Story Teller and the other for collecting 150 logs called Legend Teller. This guide will show players where to find all of the audio log collectibles in Chapter 8: Search and Rescue in the Dead Space Remake.

With the SOS Beacon now in his possession, Isaac makes his way to the Communication Center on the Bridge to try and send out a call for help to finally get off the doomed mining vessel. This guide will break down where to find all of the logs in Chapter 8: Search and Rescue of the Dead Space Remake.

All Chapter 8 Logs in Dead Space Remake

There are three types of logs you can find in Dead Space Remake: Collectible Logs found throughout the Ishimura in both Audio and Text form, Story Logs that will play at certain points in the game that are unmissable when your team or fellow survivors contact you, and what I’m going to call Action Logs that are very missable as they will only play when specific actions are taken at specific points in the game and unable to be attained if missed unless loading an earlier save or going into New Game Plus.

This guide will mark Story and Action Logs so you know when a log is either missable or unmissable. All Collectible Logs can be collected at any point of the game before the Point of No Return in Chapter 11: Alternate Solutions, so if you miss any of these don’t worry. You can still go back and get them as long as you aren’t at the game’s final chapter. Chapter 8: Search and Rescue of Dead Space Remake contains a total of 14 logs: 12 Story Logs, No Action Logs, and 2 Collectible Logs.

Log #1: Chance for Rescue

Unmissable log. Will play once you return to the Bridge Tram Station.

Log #2: Eavesdropper

Unmissable log. Upon reentering the Main Atrium of the Bridge, a Quarantine lockdown will initiate. Kill the necromorphs that attack you. Once the Quarantine is lifted, you will receive this log.

Log #3: Comm Array Error

Unmissable log. In the Comms Control Room, walk up to the Comms Control Panel and Daniels will call you.

Log #4: Mayday

To the left of the Control Panel is a door to Comms Officer Bailey’s Office. You will find his RIG in this room as well as an audio log sitting on his desk.

Log #5: Open A Channel

Unmissable log. Plays once you complete the Comms Array power puzzle.

Log #6: First Contact

Unmissable log. Head back to the Comms Control Panel and interact with it to play this log.

Log #7: Hit The Manual Release

Unmissable log. Plays right after the previous log ends.

Log #8: The Comms Relay Crew

After taking the Maintenance Gondola on your way to deploy the Comms Antenna, you will find this text log sitting on a bench.

Log #9: Big Problems

Unmissable log. Interact with the Antenna Control Panel to reveal the remnants of the Leviathan and get this log to play.

Log #10: Deploy The Antenna

Unmissable log. Plays when you defeat the Leviathan Remnant boss fight.

Log #11: Collison Imminent

Unmissable log. Plays after deploying the long-range antenna.

Log #12: No Survivors

Unmissable log. It plays right after the previous log concludes.

Log #13: Get To The Valor

Unmissable log. You will see the USM Valor crash into the Ishimura. This log will play soon after the ships collide.

Log #14: Hammon On The Bridge

Unmissable log. Will play as you make your way towards the USM Valor.

With all of that found, you now have all of the collectibles in Chapter 8: Search and Rescue in the Dead Space Remake. You can now continue to Chapter 9: Dead on Arrival.

