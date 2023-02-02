Dead Space Remake: How to Fix the Comms Array

The Dead Space remake is a faithful adaptation of the original 2008 survival horror classic, however, there have been some major changes made to it in the form of new mechanics. Originally, it wasn’t until Dead Space 2 that the zero gravity and kinesis RIG mechanics were expanded upon so some of the puzzles in the original Dead Space that required both elements feel a little lacking now.

However, with the Dead Space remake, things have been changed around so that Isaac is able to fly through space just as he did in the other entries in the franchise. This means that some puzzles have been made a little bit more complicated than they were in the game that kicked off the entire series. If you’re struggling with figuring out how to fix the comms array in Chapter 8: Search and Rescue, take a look at the solution below.

Comms Array Puzzle Solution

When you make it to the comms array in Chapter 8 of Dead Space, you’ll come to find that, like just about everything else on the USG Ishimura, the comms have been damaged. After heading into the comms array, you’ll be attacked by some necromophs in zero gravity. Take them out and then you’ll be able to focus on completing the puzzle.

The goal of the puzzle is to connect the giant blue battery on the far end of the room to the central spire using the functioning antennae that are plugged into different junctions in the room. The puzzle pieces you’re looking to use will be flat antennae that have glowing white angles on them. The antennae with red power symbols that are also plugged into the wall won’t transmit the light from the battery so they can be removed freely and ignored.

First, take the antenna that has the backward capital L on it and place it into the slot on the wall to the immediate right of the blue battery. Then, take the pannel with the upside-down capital L on it and place it in the slot above the antenna you just moved.

Use another backward L in the panel to the right of the antenna you just placed. Take an upside-down and backward L plate above the plate you just moved.

Place the properly positioned capital L into the slot to the right of the piece you just placed. Once that once goes in and the power connects to the spire, Daniels will call you over the radio to let you know that comms are back online signifying that you’ve solved the puzzle.

For an image of the full solution, reference the picture below: