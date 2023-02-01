Dead Space Remake: How to Beat the Leviathan Boss Fight

There are a lot of tricky fights in Dead Space. The necromorphs are made up of a diverse cast of lethal monsters that make players dread opening every door for fear of what sort of horrors await them. While most of the major boss fights remain relatively untouched in the Dead Space remake, one fight is drastically different thanks to improved zero gravity and kinesis mechanics.

The fight against the Leviathan is often cited as one of Dead Space‘s showstopper moments, and that’s still true in the Dead Space remake, however, it can be as difficult as it is impressive. If you’re struggling with taking out the giant necromorph, here’s everything you need to know about beating it.

Leviathan Boss Guide

The Leviathan fight is one of Dead Space‘s most difficult thanks to its third phase. Before starting the fight, make sure you have your most powerful weapons equipped. It’s also a good idea to have poured some power nodes into your suit’s air capacity since the last leg of the fight requires you to finish things before you suffocate. Once you’re ready to go, enter Food Storage.

Phase 1

When you enter Food Storage, you’ll be able to jump off the ground and start flying around in zero gravity. Before lifting off, however, look around the room and start using your kinesis module to grab the plentiful amount of resources floating around the room. You’ll be able to stock up on ammo, health kits, and everything else you need for the fight. If you don’t grab them before the fight begins, most of them will disappear once it’s over. Grab what you want and then lift off the ground.

The Leviathan will appear on the far wall across from you. In the first phase, it’ll attack you with a lunging grab with one of its three tentacles. Keep an eye on the tentacles: the one that’s about to attack will telegraph itself by screaming at you and then pulling all the way back into the body of the Leviathan before shooting toward you quickly. Dodge it by strafing from side to side and then shoot the yellow glowing section of the arm towards the body of the beast with either your weapons or by grabbing one of the floating explosive canisters and launching it into it with your kinesis RIG.

After taking out a tentacle, it’ll retract all the way into the body of the Leviathan. Once you’ve taken out all three, the next phase of the fight will start.

Phase 2

In this phase, you’ll be attacked by the central mouth (?) of the Leviathan. It’ll open itself up revealing another glowing yellow mass that you’ll need to target. The tricky part is that when it opens its mouth it’ll shoot out three explosive balls of mass at you that you’ll have to either dodge, destroy with your weapons, or grab with your RIG and throw back at the boss.

Sometimes the balls don’t explode after shooting them, however, so it’s best to rely on dodging or grabbing them to stay safe. A good strategy to use is to grab the first ball once it’s shot at you, throw it into the second ball, and then grab the third one and throw it back at the Leviathan’s open mouth.

After doing enough damage to it, the final phase of the fight will start.

Phase 3

The final phase combines the Leviathan’s attacks from the first two phases, but also adds a ticking clock element as Food Storage becomes depressurized and looses all of its oxygen meaning you’ll need to finish off the boss before you run out of air. There are a handful of single-use O2 dispensers floating around the area, but there aren’t any reusable O2 dispensaries, so you’ll have to rely on the items if you haven’t upgraded your RIG’s air supply. Unfortunately, there isn’t a way to quickly use them like with health kits or stasis packs, so you’ll have to quickly open your menu and manually use them.

In this phase of the fight, it’s best to ignore the tentacles and focus solely on shooting the open mouth of the Leviathan. Spend your time strafing back and forth to avoid the tentacles and bombs while you focus on shooting the mouth. If your oxygen levels get too low, open up the menu and use one of the single-use tanks in the room. Once you’ve dealt enough damage, the Leviathan will get sucked out of Food Storage, the room will repressurize, and you’ll have won the fight and finished Chapter 6.