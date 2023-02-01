Fire Emblem Engage: Strength Training Guide

Fire Emblem Engage is jam-packed with various time-wasting activities that may (or may not…) provide tangible benefits to help you on your journey. These range from difficult Paralogues, to endlessly spawning Skirmishes, to the constant need to feed your cretinous spirit cat/dog/thing. It’s all rather exciting.

The earliest activity you will unlock, however, is Strength Training. This is one of many things you can interact with on the Somniel, and it is also one of the first ways Alear can gain combat bonuses outside of combat. If you want to get the most out of Alear in battle, be sure to work out on the regular.

How To Unlock Strength Training

Strength Training unlocks automatically upon reaching Chapter 4. This is very near to the start of the game (naturally), so be sure to check in at the Somniel. You can find the Strength Training activity on the northeastern side of the Somniel. You will find some gym equipment and various characters working out making it very easy to find. There is also a map icon and a fast travel point to get you there even easier.

Different Types Of Strength Training

There are 3 kinds of Strength Training in Fire Emblem Engage. These are:

Push Ups

Sit Ups

Squats

Each training regime will provide different benefits (more on that later), in addition to providing a different minigame. As a general rule of thumb, all of these minigames are awful. These range from a rather dreadful QTE sequence to mindless button mashing. None of them are engaging, so you won’t be coming back to them for the quality gameplay they provide.

Rewards For Strength Training

If they are unpleasant to play, why would you frequent the location? Well, like an actual gym, you are rewarded with boosts in stats. Unlike a real gym, however, these are temporary. Each exercise will grant you a different kind of buff (and Bond Fragments), and the better you do during the minigame, the higher the reward.

Push Ups – Strength

– Strength Sit Ups – Health

– Health Squats – Dexterity

Strength Training Difficulty Levels

Whilst you unlock Strength Training incredibly early, the benefits from doing exercises are fairly minor. However, as you play through the game more, you will unlock new difficulties. These new settings are not only harder to complete, but they also reward you with more stats. What’s more, failing these challenges still rewards you with stats, so there’s very little reason not to strive for the hardest available difficulty.

The Difficulties are:

Normal (Chapter 4)

(Chapter 4) Hard (Chapter 12)

(Chapter 12) Expert (Chapter 19)

(Chapter 19) Iron Muscle (Chapter 19)

Iron Muscle is unique in that it doesn’t grant you any Bond Fragments or Stat Boosts. This is a mode designed for high-score chasing, which basically means it’s not worth doing unless you have a never-ending need for self-improvement.

