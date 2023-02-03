Dead Space Remake: Front Toward Enemy Trophy Guide | Shooting Gallery Location

The path to getting the platinum trophy for the Dead Space remake is not for the faint of heart. The platinum for the original 2008 survival horror classic was tough, even for trophy lists back in the day, and the remake is staying faithful to the original’s level of challenge for its platinum. Luckily, not every trophy is as tough to earn as the “Untouchable” trophy which asks the player to beat the game in Impossible Mode or the “One Gun” trophy which requires players to beat the game only using the Plasma Cutter.

The “Front Toward Enemy” trophy isn’t a particularly challenging trophy to earn (unless you’re playing on one of Dead Space‘s harder difficulties) but it does require a little bit of exploration without the help of Isaac’s quest tracker. Here’s everything you need to know about earning the “Front Toward Enemy” trophy.

Front Toward Enemy Trophy Explained

To unlock the “Front Toward Enemy” trophy, you’ll need to “survive the shooting gallery.” While players are given a lot of freedom to explore the USG Ishimura as they please, they actually won’t find a shooting gallery aboard the ship. Instead, they’ll need to leave the confines of the planet cracker’s walls and go to the USM Valor, accessible only in Chapter 9: Dead on Arrival.

Because you aren’t able to go back to the USM Valor after the chapter is over, you’ll need to make sure that you unlock the trophy when the military ship is available. Otherwise, you’ll need to replay the game to get it.

Shooting Gallery Location

Finding the shooting gallery and completing its challenge is actually quite simple. In Chapter 9: Dead on Arrival, play through the chapter following the main path until you disarm the bomb in the Torpedo Bay of the ship. After taking care of it, head out the door to the hallway that leads to the armory. Use the save station in the hall and then enter the armory.

Take out the necromorphs inside, but then, instead of taking the door on the left side of the room leading to the Infirmary as your quest compass tells you, go through the door across from where you entered the armory into the Shooting Range.

Inside, you’ll find a screen that you can interact with to activate the shooting gallery. Turn it on and then run around the room picking up the surplus of ammo scattered about the gallery. About halfway through the gallery challenge, it’ll malfunction and a number of necromorphs will burst into the room to attack you.

After finishing the monsters off, you’ll be rewarded for your efforts with the “Front Toward Enemy” trophy.