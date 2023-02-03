Hi-Fi Rush: How To Find All Collectible Upgrades, Vlogs, Challenge Rooms & More | Track 5: Breakin’ Out

It’s time for a prison break in Hi-Fi Rush. After being captured by the powerful Korsica, head of security, Chai must fight he way out of the cell block and into a massive hub. This level opens up immediately, giving you multiple directions to explore — and throwing some of the hardest new enemies in the game at you. You’ll have to take on Super Tough Samurai — sword-wielding, lightning-fast robots with tricky attack patterns that are tough to parry if you’re not in the groove. To complete the level, you’ll need to fix three rooms packed with nodes. There are three routes, and we’ll go through the stage in a specific order. Just look at the signposts to see which route you’re on at any given time. If you’re paying attention, you can clean up and 100% this massive track.

All Collectibles Locations | Track 5: Breakin’ Out

To unlock all the collectibles in this stage, you’ll need to return later and replay to access previously impossible-to-reach areas. There are multiple types of collectibles — some unlock upgrades, some complete in-game challenges, and others are for achievements / trophies. If there is a notable object or item in a level, you’ll find it listed below in the order you’ll encounter it.

Vlog #1: At the start of the level, go back into your prison cell. There’s a computer terminal here you can use to get the first text log for this track.

Life Gauge Piece #1: In the room with the two large cylinders with platformers revolving around, reach the second cylinder and ride the platform behind it. There’s a hidden upper platform you can double-jump onto.

Side-Quest : Upon entering the large security hub, a robot NPC will tell you to restart the three node cores. Talk to the same maintenance robot again to get a secondary mission — to find 10 hidden drones. These drones are hidden all over the track, so we’ll list their locations as you’ll encounter them below.

Vlog #2: After talking to the maintenance robot, you’ll find this vlog on the outer row of computer terminals near the shop kiosk.

Graffiti #1: From the vlog, to the right of the ramp bridge leading to your next main object, check further right. There’s an optional path you can jump down to — the platform below has a chalk pointer and a graffiti before you reach the floating platforms leading down.

Broken Armstrong Circuit #1: Reach the floating platforms below the graffiti. Jump on the platforms to the left, going against the flow, to reach a platform below. There’s an Armstrong Circuit and a SPECTRA door.

Drone Package #1: The first floating drone package is floating on the SPECTRA door platform. You can’t miss it if you’re going for the SPECTRA door.

SPECTRA Challenge Room 5: On the same platform as the Broken Armstrong Circuit, you’ll also find this SPECTRA door very early in the track.

Broken Armstrong Circuit #2: There’s a very easy-to-miss circuit on the same floating platforms we used to reach the SPECTRA Challenge Room. Ride the platforms all the way around to the two elevator tubes. There’s a circuit floating on the outside of the right tube.

Electric Reverb Core Piece #1: In the lobby outside the node room where you’ll first encounter the Samurai Super Tough enemy type — this is the same room at the bottom of the elevator with the two janitor robots — jump onto the terminal near the left door. Jump up to the signage, then up higher to find a hidden core piece.

Vlog #3: In the same room, jump to the opposite high walkway by using the computers. At the top, hit the red button to unlock the door. There’s a Vlog inside to collect.

Gold Statue #1: And past the Vlog, there’s a Kale Statue you can smash for lots of gear.

Drone Package #2: As you leave the area with the statue and Vlog, don’t miss the drone package floating above the door.

Staccato Launch Attack Card: On the Route 02 path, you’ll reach a platform following your first encounter with the Samurai Super Tough enemy type. You can’t miss this card.

Drone Package #3: Leaving the Route 02 Node room, you’ll reach an exit jump pad. Before launching up, jump onto the exterior of the tube to the left. There’s a floating drone here. If you didn’t collect it before, you can also grab the Broken Armstrong Circuit here — or jump onto the platforms to backtrack to the SPECTRA door.

Vlog #4: [Fire Wall] On Route 01, after blasting open the Z-Shielding Door, you’ll find a fire wall to the left. You’ll need to return with your third companion to unlock this optional path. Before walking up the spiral slide, you’ll find this vlog tablet.

Life Gauge Piece #2: At the top of the fire wall path on Route 01, you’ll find this collectable upgrade.

Drone Package #4: Activate the switch to make the ramp platforms appear on Route 01. After crossing the platforms, turn around and grapple to the high floor above. There’s a flying drone here and a Gold Kale Statue.

Gold Statue #2: The statue is at the end of the optional path with the previous drone — this is accessible on Route 01, after crossing the early unfolding ramps and turning around to find a zipline point.

Broken Armstrong Circuit #3: On Route 01, after crossing the unfurling ramps, you’ll return to the central dome. Before using the next grapple point up to a floating platform, look left on your balcony to find this circuit behind some crates.

Drone Package #5: Next, grapple up to the floating platform. Continue up and look left at the central dome hub — down below, you can double-jump and dodge to reach a tricky Drone.

Broken Armstrong Circuit #4: On the high catwalks of the dome hub, reachable via the floating platforms on Route 01, you can reach the previous drone. Follow the catwalk around to also collect a circuit.

Vlog #5: Stay on the raised catwalk of the central dome. Keep circling to find it. There’s also a vlog to collect.

Electric Reverb Core Piece #2: After the first enemy encounter on Route 01, instead of going forward, take the optional path to the right. The ramp leads down, past a janitor bot, and to a Z-Shielded Door. Smash it open and find this upgrade on the computer racks.

Drone Package #6: In the same room as the Reverb Core, you’ll find the package floating to the right.

Broken Armstrong Circuit #5: [Fan Generator] Defeat the Super Tough Samurai on Route 01 to clear the way to the Z-Shielded Door leading to more nodes. Before going through that door, go right and jump on the timed platforms to reach an optional door. This fan generator that your third companion can activate. Reach the end of this platforming gauntlet to earn the circuit.

Life Gauge Piece #2: On the way out of the platforming gauntlet with the circuit, you’ll also be rewarded with a life gauge piece.

Drone Package #7: To the left of the fan generator at the start of this area, you’ll find a flying drone.

Vlog #6: In the Route 01 node room, after activating one node with Peppermint, a node will fall down. Near that second node you need to repair with Macaron, there’s a computer terminal you can activate.

Broken Armstrong Circuit #5: After reactivating the Node 01 room by pressing the red button, look for a small platform behind the switch. Jump down to grab this hidden circuit.

Broken Armstrong Circuit #6: Leaving the Node 01 room, you’ll enter a 2D platforming sequence. Past the first set of laser traps, look up for a hidden alcove you can double-jump into before dropping down. This walkway leads to a circuit.

HR Investigator: The HR Investigator is also located up this hidden path, next to the Broken Armstrong Circuit.

Drone Package #8: And finally, there’s a drone package floating over the investigator’s head.

Vlog #7: Right at the start of Route 03. After shooting the target to activate the ramp, you’ll find a computer terminal to use at the disabled lift.

Broken Armstrong Circuit #7: Inside the Node 03 room, reach the big red starter button. Look just behind the orb device to find this circuit.

Drone Package #9: There’s also a flying drone right behind the orb, behind the previous Armstrong Circuit.

Drone Package #10: Leaving the Node 03 room, you’ll fight enemies at the lift exit. Turn left once you clear them out and jump onto the floating platforms. On the walkway with a janitor robot mopping, you can find this drone.

Gold Statue #3: And there’s yet another gold statue to smash located on this optional platform area.