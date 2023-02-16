Hi-Fi Rush: How To Find All Collectible Upgrades, Vlogs, Challenge Rooms & More | Track 8: A History Lesson

Take a trip down memory lane in Track 8 of Hi-Fi Rush. The Vandelay Museum is packed completely with Vlogs and side-rooms — and new deadly enemies. Mimosa, the Brand Manager, sends new fire-based enemies to stop your gang of vigilantes. Streams of fire instantly interrupt Chai’s beat. Your new third companion, Korsica, can put out fires with her wind-based attacks. She can also spin bots around, leaving them vulnerable to stun damage. She can’t deal direct damage, but her support powers are incredibly useful for dealing with those Super Tough enemies.

We’re blasting through the Vandelay Museum and collecting every single collectible in the level. We’re getting close to the end now, and Mimosa is only one boss fight away.

All Collectibles Locations | Track 8: A History Lesson

To unlock all the collectibles in this stage, you’ll need to return later and replay to access previously impossible-to-reach areas. There are multiple types of collectibles — some unlock upgrades, some complete in-game challenges, and others are for achievements / trophies. If there is a notable object or item in a level, you’ll find it listed below in the order you’ll encounter it.

Vlog #1: At the start of the level, you’ll start on a ticket booth. Drop down to get the first vlog at the ticket window.

Broken Armstrong Circuit #1: In the second area of the festival, jump onto the rooftop to the right where a robot NCP is waiting near a locked door.

Vlog #2: Near the maintenance area with the fire wall barrier, look to the right before going through the gate. There’s a trash bin with a vlog inside.

Graffiti #1: Further to the right of the vlog / gate, there’s a graffiti on the wall behind the trees.

Life Guage Piece #1: In the second festival pavilion, talk to the cleaning robot. He’ll ask you to find a discarded Golden Can. Return to the first festival area and find a trash bin near the globe statue in the center. Attack it to find the can and you’ll earn this upgrade as a reward.

Broken Armstrong Circuit #2: After clearing the first wall of fire, you’ll enter a maintenance hallway. Drop down and turn around to spot this circuit.

Vlog #3: Near the previous circuit, find this vlog on a pad next to the robot worker resting on the floor.

Billboard #2: A floating billboard is just past the two floating platforms ahead. Blast it with Peppermint!

Broken Piece of Health Tank #1: Continuing through the maintenance section, smash through the cracked wall with Macaron. Past that, you’ll reach a drippy room with a missing roof and two robot NPCs. Look behind the crates to find this tank.

Vlog #4: Before jumping the wall leading to the museum, you’ll find a small, fenced area with this vlog on the stack of pipes.

Graffiti #2: Outside the museum, you’ll do battle with a Fire Super Tough robot. Clear the combat sequence, then enter the right side of the garden. Turn left as you enter to find a graffiti against the back wall.

Broken Armstrong Circuit #3: Still in the right passage of the garden, turn around and go to the opposite side. There’s a few big gear packages and a circuit around the corner.

Electric Reverb Core Piece #1: Enter the left side of the garden and take another left. Around this corner you’ll find a reverb core upgrade piece.

Vlog #5: Inside the museum lobby, check the reception desk. One of the computers on the right side has a vlog entry.

Vlog #6-#12: There are six more Vlogs in the Museum lobby. Check every exhibit for a vlog entry.

Vlog #13-#14: Upstairs from the lobby, you’ll encounter Smidge the Hint Robot. Just past him, you’ll also find two more Vlog exhibits.

Vlog #15: And continue until you reach the large exhibit room showing the humble origins of Vandelay. Leave the room and you’ll find a glass case.

Graffiti #3: Later, you’ll encounter Mimosa in a room of painting monitors. Defeat the Super Tough Samurai, then enter the small closed-off side-room. There’s a cracked door you can punch open. Inside, look to the left to get this graffiti.

Broken Armstrong Circuit #4: Deeper in the storage room with the graffiti, go behind the fence to find this circuit.

Gold Statue #1: Climb up to the upper level of the storage room. On the window overlooking the previous room, you’ll find a statue.

Broken Armstrong Circuit #5: Through the vent, run to the end of the dead-end lower path.

Vlog #16: Using the pipe in the back hallway, drop down after crossing over the high fence. There’s a large warehouse rack with this vlog.

Life Gauge Piece #2: Near the previous vlog, it’s behind the same warehouse storage rack.

Broken Piece of Health Tank #2: Using the Wind Generator with Korsica for the first time, climb the platforms to the top of the maintenance room. Before progressing, turn around at the top — while the platforms are still active, you can double-jump and dash to a hidden room containing this collectible upgrade.

Vlog #17: At the Museum Power Supply room, you’ll find this Vlog next to the second generator.

Electric Reverb Core Piece #2: Complete the power generator battle with four electrified floor quadrants, then exit to another hallway. In this passage, you’ll need to cross two electrified panels — after that, look right for an optional path with more electrified panels leading to a reverb core.

Broken Armstrong Circuit #6: At the third shop kiosk, you’ll also read a wall of fire that Korsica can clear. Look to the right for a small storage room with this circuit.

Billboard #1: As you enter the massive exhibit area where you’re crossing via the ceiling, you’ll find a billboard floating straight ahead.

Vlog #18: In the same spot, turn right and smash the crates to reveal a hidden vlog.

Broken Armstrong Circuit #7: Crossing the hanging ceiling exhibits, you’ll need to move right and jump onto catwalks. There’s a path to the right leading to a dead-end platform with shipping containers and this circuit.

Life Gauge Piece #3: Crossing the ceiling exhibit, you’ll need to summon Macaron to punch through a Z-Shield barrier. Continue to the large platform ahead — then jump down to the Z-Shield robot you just punched out. Jumping down onto it, you’ll find a hidden platform with a collectible upgrade.

HR Investigator: On the large platform that breaks and crashes down during a big enemy encounter, complete the sequence and then look left in the ruined exhibit.

Graffiti #4: In the same area where the platform crashed down, look to the right of the exit door. There’s a graffiti on the floor.

Vlog #19-#20: Leaving the crashed area, you’ll enter another exhibit showcase. Leaving the room that shows how Kale took over, you’ll find two more exhibit cases.

Life Gauge Piece #4: Treasure Chest – Progressing after the hanging platform crashes down, you’ll need to climb into another vent. Dropping down into the maintenance hallway, look right for a small room containing this treasure chest.

Broken Armstrong Circuit #7: Ahead, you’ll reach another generator. Overload it and reach the Z-Shield Barrier door. Before smashing through, turn around and jump on the pipes to reach this hidden Armstrong circuit.

SPECTRA Door: Further on this path with the pipes, you can reach a raised ledge.

Vlog #21: In the corner next to the SPECTRA Door.