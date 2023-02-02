Hi-Fi Rush: How To Find All Collectible Upgrades, Vlogs, Challenge Rooms & More | Track 3: Trial By (Volcanic) Fire

We’re taking a trip to the core in Track 3 of Hi-Fi Rush. To get more information on the mysterious SPECTRA project, you’ll travel to the underground R&D Department ruled by the evil scientist Zanzo. The entire facility is located in a volcanic chamber filled with lava, so you’ll have to dodge deadly magma flows while platforming and battling enemy robots to the beat. This is another long level with some very easy-to-miss collectibles. If you want to 100% the stage, here’s everything you could possibly want to find listed in order.

More Hi-Fi Rush guides:

Track 1 All Collectibles Locations | Track 2 All Collectibles Locations | Track 4 All Collectibles Locations

All Collectibles Locations | Track 3: Trial By (Volcanic) Fire

To unlock all the collectibles in this stage, you’ll need to return later and replay to access previously impossible-to-reach areas. There are multiple types of collectibles — some unlock upgrades, some complete in-game challenges, and others are for achievements / trophies. If there is a notable object or item in a level, you’ll find it listed below in the order you’ll encounter it.

Billboard #1: At the start of the level, drop down to the magma below. Progres across the first jump, then look left for a hidden path. There’s a flying billboard you can shoot down.

Vlog #1: After the first fight of the level, find this on the small “Caution” roped-off area to the right of the fence.

Broken Armstrong Circuit #1: Use Peppermint to shoot down the first hanging rock — shoot the blue target to set off the explosives. Ahead you’ll find a platform rising and lowering on a magma geyser. Ride the platform down to the bottom to find a hidden circuit.

Broken Armstrong Circuit #2: Later in the level, after using your grappling arm to zip up a lava-filled canyon corridor, Chai will enter a large chamber and comment on the great view. Directly to the left as you enter, you’ll find this circuit. It isn’t hidden at all.

Billboard #2: Continue until you reach the point where the volcano begins to spit out hazardous balls of magma. Ride the rock platform up to a tall ledge — before jumping down, you’ll have a view of a flying billboard you can shoot down with Peppermint. Wait here until the billboard returns to get a shot at it.

Broken Piece of Health Tank #1: In the same area, drop down from the ledge and look on the left side. This is the area being pelted with magma balls from the overcharged volcano, after riding up the magma rock platform and dropping down. After dropping down, check to the left to find this collectible behind some breakable boxes.

Broken Armstrong Circuit #3: Complete the first encounter against the robot that spawns shield generators and rides around on motorcycle wheels. Through the exit to the arena, look left to find this circuit.

Vlog #2: Continue on the main path until you drop down into a small office area with desks and chairs. There’s a tablet on the table to the left. This is right before you reach a vending machine.

Electric Reverb Core #1: Use your second companion on later playthroughs to smash through the cracked wall right next to the Vlog collectible location. It’s next to the two conversing robots, right after the first encounter with the shield support robot.

Graffiti #1: Continue up to the top of the area with the reverb core upgrade. On the path to the cracked exit door, you’ll find this graffiti on the ground.

Vlog #3: On the main path, deal with the large enemy encounter against two waves of enemies. The second wave features multiple armored sword robots and a heavy robot. Take the ramp up to the raising magma rock platforms. Before going onto the platforms, you’ll find this vlog on the crates.

Life Guage Piece #1: Jump up the two magma rock platforms. On this ledge, there’s a lower alcove to the right with a treasure chest bot. Bust it open by completing the mini game to earn a life gauge piece.

Vlog #4: Before the grappling zip-line, you’ll find this vlog on the right near a destroyed robot.

Vlog #5: After landing outside the R&D Department entrance, go left down the walkway to a vending machine. The vlog is on the bench nearby.

Broken Armstrong Circuit #4: Look on the rock ledge to the right of the previous vlog, in the area outside of the R&D entrance. You can jump onto the vending machine and double-jump to reach this circuit.

Gold Statue: Located to the right of the R&D Department entrance gate. Go right on the alternate path to find it.

Graffiti #1: Behind the Kale Statue, you’ll find this Graffiti print on the wall.

Broken Armstrong Circuit #5: Located to the left of the R&D entrance. It’s behind the fences — just double-jump over the fences to reach it.

Vlog #6: Right behind the receptionist to R&D. She’ll send you to Lab 44 before you can enter the AI Labs. Look on the table near the window to find the tablet.

Vlog #7: Entering Lab 44, check to the left of the stairs for a computer terminal near a robot NPC.

Vlog #8: And there’s another log to the right of the stairs.

Electric Reverb Core #2: In the same Lab 44 entrance lobby, go to the stairs on the right. At the top of the stairs, you’ll find this upgrade behind the servers.

HR Investigator: After the test area encounter with the drones, Chai will learn how to parry. In the very next room, you’ll encounter the HR investigators.

Broken Armstrong Circuit #6: Leaving the maintenance hallway, you’ll go upstairs and exit into another glass-lined lab area. There’s a circuit to the left.

Smidge: Another Smidge tutorial is located outside the second test room.

Vlog #9: A tricky one is located before the second test room. Behind the receptionist, use the terminals on the right to reach the metal ledge above. There’s a tablet up here.

Graffiti #3: Exiting the second test room through a yellow vent cover, you’ll reach another lava cave. Before progressing, turn around and jump on top of the yellow vent cover to find a hidden graffiti.

Life Guage Piece #2: Outside Test Room 3, jump on the wall behind the receptionist then onto the glass box. Use the green pipes to reach the upper ledge in the corner of the room.

Vlog #10: On the back-left terminal in the Test Room 3 lobby. Grab it before entering the third test challenge.

Air Guitar Attack Card: On the main path after completing the third test chamber and defeating the super tough enemy.

Vlog #11: Leaving the test labs, you’ll collect the attack card. Exiting, look left for a scrab robot near a tablet.

SPECTRA Door Level 3: After completing Test Chamber 3, you’ll exit the lab in a hallway with a view of the volcanic interior of the caves. Turn right and look for a cave-in section of the hallway. Jump over the rocks to reach a path through to this hidden Spectra door.