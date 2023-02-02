Turtle Rock Studios Is Moving On From Back 4 Blood

Turtle Rock Studios gained a strong following with their work on Left 4 Dead back in 2009, and over the years, the studio has continued to bring out new games. This included 2015’s Evolve, but ultimately they had the urge to return to the world of zombie slaying. So in 2021, the studio delivered its spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead with Back 4 Blood. The video game was released and had a few expansions for players to enjoy. Unfortunately, we won’t see new DLC releases for the game.

After launching Back 4 Blood’s three expansions, the studio is looking to brainstorm on its next big video game releases. According to the studio, they are not big enough to support Back 4 Blood and a new video game production. As a result, they are ceasing any more development for the game as they start their next production. Unfortunately, there’s nothing indicating what exactly this game will entail. Instead, the studio is working on its next big game, and we’ll have to wait for some announcement.

That doesn’t mean Back 4 Blood is going anywhere. Players can still enjoy the game and the collection of expansions that have been released so far. In fact, the game is currently available as a PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium tiers, along with Xbox Game Pass subscribers. That should allow quite a few players to jump into the game and battle against a swarm of undead. Of course, the studio will continue to monitor their various social media accounts for players still enjoying the game.

Now the big question is what can we expect from Turtle Rock Studios. We’re not sure if this will be a successor to Back 4 Blood or a completely new IP. Regardless, the odds are we’ll be waiting a good while before the studio is ready to actually reveal the game to the public. In the meantime, players can enjoy Back 4 Blood. Although, if you haven’t already picked the game up, players can do so for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. You can also check out our Before You Buy video coverage for the title in the video embedded below.