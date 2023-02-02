Hi-Fi Rush: How To Find All Collectible Upgrades, Vlogs, Challenge Rooms & More | Track 2: Power Up

Hi-Fi Rush goes into overdrive in Track 2. Our hero Chai unlocks more powers and must take on the big boss of Production. Wrecka is a professional wrestler with a pair of massive mechanical arms, allowing her to pull apart her arena and power-up with electricity. The boss fight is wild, but before we get that far, we’ve got to search the stage for as many collectibles as possible. This is a long level that’s absolutely packed with secret collectibles — if you want to get them all, you’ll need to replay the stage with more companions and powers unlocked. Replaying the level has lots of benefits, including upgrading your meters, earning gear, and finding Armstrong Circuits you can use to customize your character further.

More Hi-Fi Rush guides:

Track 1 All Collectibles Locations | Track 3 All Collectibles Locations | Track 4 All Collectibles Locations

All Collectibles Locations | Track 2: Power Up

To unlock all the collectibles in this stage, you’ll need to return later and replay to access previously impossible-to-reach areas. There are multiple types of collectibles — some unlock upgrades, some complete in-game challenges, and others are for achievements / trophies. If there is a notable object or item in a level, you’ll find it listed below in the order you’ll encounter it.

Vlog #1: At the start of the level, travel down the curved trench. Look left of the two NPC robots to find a small room. Behind the crates on the ground, you’ll find this vlog.

Electric Reverb Core Piece #1: Past the first battle in the chapter, continue into the tall maintenance shaft. Climb to the top where there’s a vent cover that opens and closes to the beat. Hop onto the catwalk behind you to find this collectible.

Vlog #2: Drop down into the large factory room with the massive red machine in the center. Follow the catwalks to the right until you enter a small, windowed room. There’s a computer terminal with this vlog at the entrance.

Broken Armstrong Circuit #1: Progress into the next large factory room — after using your magnetic arm to zip across to a grapple point. In the next large room, look to the right for a lower floor you can drop down to. There’s a load of gears and a cracked door. Only your second companion can break through this door. You’ll unlock him on Track 4.

Vlog #3: A very well-hidden log. Near the exit to the room, you’ll find a small, locked door to the right. Look down below the walkways — there are containers on tracks. Drop onto one of these containers and ride it until you reach a hidden alcove with this vlog. Heavy strike the red button to unlock the door and get back on track.

Guitar Ride Special Attack Card: After encountering the red heavy enemy with the large weapon in the production factory, progress on the catwalk. Before activating the switch and jumping up into the vent, go right across the catwalks to get this card.

Graffiti #1: From the attack card, look right. There’s a grapple point you can zip to from this catwalk. Reach this upper area, then extinguish the flame wall with your third companion. You’ll only be able to follow this path if you return to the stage later. Walk along the pipes to reach a hidden room with this graffiti.

Broken Armstrong Circuit #2: Leaving the graffiti location, you’ll spot a circuit on the tracks with the moving containers. You’ll need to double-jump onto the moving containers and dash carefully to nag this circuit.

Graffiti #2: From the ride card, jump up into the vent. Smidge is waiting ahead — break the crates blocking the small room to the left, then double-jump up to the higher level. You’ll encounter your first graffiti. These will appear at the hideout.

Gold Statue: Past Smidge, use your grapple arm to zip through three grapple points. At the top, you’ll encounter your first Golden Kale Statue. Smash it with combos to earn cash.

Electric Reverb Core Piece #2: Dropping down from the vent past the Kale Statue, you’ll encounter a large group of enemies. Wipe them out. Before progressing, enter the optional hallway to the right. Near the start, there’s an alcove blocked by crates. Smash it open to reveal this collectible.

Life Gauge Piece #1: Continuing to the tall shaft of catwalks you’ll need to platform up, reach the very top and look for the moving containers on the track. Jump onto the containers and ride them to a hidden catwalk with gears. From this catwalk, use the small crate to reach the rafters at the very top of the room. There’s a life gauge piece here.

Broken Armstrong Circuit #3: Complete the section with three platforms past the first flying enemies. In the hallway ahead, you’ll find a flame wall barrier before reaching another forcefield only Peppermint can break through. You’ll need to return to this level later after you’ve unlocked your third companion. Open the treasure chest robot inside to collect your reward.

Broken Armstrong Circuit #4: Past the flame wall, you’ll need to dodge through more crushers and reach a control room with a jump pad. Ignore the jump and look to the right. You’ll need your second companion to punch through the wall and collect this circuit.

Vlog #4: Blast through the blue shield wall with Peppermint’s blaster, then enter a room where you need to use her power to activate a floating platform. Crossing that jump, you’ll find this vlog right in your path.

SPECTRA Challenge Room 2: In the arena where you encounter your first shielded heavy enemies, you’ll need to use Peppermint to break their shields. Defeat the enemies, then climb up to the high catwalk to find a locked Level 2 door. You’ll have to return here later.

Robot Target #1: Progressing deeper, you’ll encounter flying enemies for the first time. Defeat them and continue to the large red “PUSH” button. To the left, drop down to the lower level with gears. Ahead, there’s robot lounging in the blue liquid below. You can blast him with Peppermint.

Broken Armstrong Circuit #5: Cross the platforming section with multiple moving floating platforms on rails, you’ll reach a hallway with a flame wall on the left. Use your third companion to unlock the path. Inside, jump through an opening in the fence to reach a treasure chest robot.

Life Gauge Piece #2: After riding up the shaft by blasting valves with Peppermint — past the second Peppermint shop kiosk — you’ll reach the top. Turn left and interact with the treasure chest robot to earn this upgrade.

Life Gauge Piece #3 : Complete the sub-mission at the end of this area. Follow the catwalks from the treasure robot to the large exit door. There’s a cleaning robot here — talk to it and you’ll get a request to remove the pigeons nearby. Use Peppermint to blast the pigeons and scare them away. Pigeons #1 : On the stack of crates right next to the robot. Pigeons #2 : On a turquoise pipe. Turn around and look on the right wall. Pigeons #3 : The last pigeons are on the yellow struts near the top of the area. They’re dead center opposite the exit door.

: Complete the sub-mission at the end of this area. Follow the catwalks from the treasure robot to the large exit door. There’s a cleaning robot here — talk to it and you’ll get a request to remove the pigeons nearby. Use Peppermint to blast the pigeons and scare them away.

Graffiti #2: Reaching Rekka’s Office Lobby area, look to the right of the reception desk. Go to the ‘Wet Floor’ area to find this hidden graffiti image of Rekka.

Vlog #5 & #6: You’ll also find two vlogs in the lobby environment.