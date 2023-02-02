Hi-Fi Rush: How To Find All Collectible Upgrades, Vlogs, Challenge Rooms & More | Track 4: Less Budget, More Problems

Track 4 introduces a new enemy and a new ally. In Hi-Fi Rush, you’ll unlock companions to help you defeat specific types of enemies — and Track 4 crashes the party with Z-Shields. This type of heavy armor can only be broken by your new companion Macaron. This massive former scientist can also break through cracked walls. That second ability is hugely important for fully exploring every stage. Once you’ve unlocked Macaron, you’ll want to return to previous stages with cracked walls to completely collect everything there is to find.

All Collectibles Locations | Track 4: Less Budget, More Problems

To unlock all the collectibles in this stage, you’ll need to return later and replay to access previously impossible-to-reach areas. There are multiple types of collectibles — some unlock upgrades, some complete in-game challenges, and others are for achievements / trophies. If there is a notable object or item in a level, you’ll find it listed below in the order you’ll encounter it.

Vlog #1: After breaking down the first wall with Macaron, you’ll enter a small lab area. Turn left to spot this tablet.

Broken Armstrong Circuit #1: Located in the same small laboratory room. You can’t miss it.

Vlog #2: Back in the lava-filled caves, you’ll need to call Macaron to punch down the large rock blocking your path. Turn around and jump up onto the rock ledges behind you to collect this vlog.

Vlog #3: Reach the giant drill in the lava-filled cavern. Instead of climbing it, go onto the ring at the base of it. Go to the right side and look right for a platform that rises out of the lava. Double-jump and dash to this platform to reach an alternate path. There’s a vlog at the base of this path as you enter the tall chamber. You’ll need to carefully time your jump to cross the platform before it drops back into the magma.

Broken Piece of Health Tank #1: At the top of the same chamber as the previous vlog, you’ll find a treasure chest robot. Bust it open to collect this upgrade.

HR Investigator: Right next to the treasure chest bot, you’ll find an investigator monologue.

Broken Armstrong Circuit #2: Return to the ring at the base of the drill. Go to the back of the ring to find another alternate rock platform path. Jump onto the two platforms as they rise out of the lava — there’s a circuit at the top.

Broken Armstrong Circuit #3: After riding the zipline up and off the drill, you’ll land on a platform with shipping containers. After landing, go left and knock over the standee to find this hidden circuit.

Billboard #1: There’s a robot billboard circling this same platform. Jump onto the higher rooftop to easily reach it with Peppermint’s blaster.

Life Gauge Piece #1: Found on the same shipping container platform you land on after riding the zipline. Jump onto the rooftop to get this piece before entering the AI Lab.

Broken Armstrong Circuit #4: Entering the AR Labs, go inter the small lab at the base of the circular room, behind the stairs. Circle around to reach bunk beds. There’s a circuit on one set of beds.

Graffiti #1: In this same back room, you’ll find a hidden graffiti behind the debris, to the left of the robot NPC.

SPECTRA Challenge Room 4: Reach the Peppermint shop kiosk and look to the right for a wind generator. Return to this track after unlocking your third companion to activate the generator. This creates an alternate platforming path leading to a SPECTRA door.

Graffiti #2: After exiting the AR Labs combat encounter, ride the lava platform up and go right. Take another right into a dark alcove with this hidden graffiti tag.

Broken Armstrong Circuit #5: Dropping down onto the rock ledges, look left for a rocky ledge with a free circuit.

Life Gauge Piece #2: Past the circuit, there’s another life gauge piece near the base of the room. Continue past the circuit and drop down to the lower ledge right at the lava’s level.

Gold Statue: After completing the second AR Lab encounter, you’ll run through another lava-filled cave. Before using the lava-rock platform to progression, look left for a gold statue. He’s hard to miss.

Broken Armstrong Circuit #6: Progressing further, you’ll need to use a zipline to reach the third AR Lab. After using the zipline, turn around and jump on the platforms to reach a circuit floating above a set of pipes directly over the area you just traversed.

Vlog #4: In the lobby before entering the third AR Lab combat chamber, there’s a tablet in the small waiting area, on the left side of the room.

Broken Piece of Health Tank #1: In the same AR Lab lobby, jump onto the glass rooftop of the enclosed seating area on the right side of the room.