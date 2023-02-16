Hi-Fi Rush: How To Find All Collectible Upgrades, Vlogs, Challenge Rooms & More | Track 9: Take The Stage

Time to put on a show. Mimosa is waiting at the big Vandelay concert and preparing for a throwdown. This is one of the shorter stages in Hi-Fi Rush, with only a handful of collectibles available before reaching the massive boss battle against the Brand Manager. Inside the backrooms of the stadium, you’ll find hidden graffiti, a few friendly circuits to upgrade your Armstrong cybernetics, and even one Life Gauge Piece. Take your time before taking the main stage, and this level will be over before you know it. Don’t forget to check behind you at the start! Video game designers love that trick.

To unlock all the collectibles in this stage, you’ll need to return later and replay to access previously impossible-to-reach areas. There are multiple types of collectibles — some unlock upgrades, some complete in-game challenges, and others are for achievements / trophies. If there is a notable object or item in a level, you’ll find it listed below in the order you’ll encounter it.

Graffiti #1: As the level begins, immediately turn around or you’ll miss this Mimosa graffiti.

Broken Armstrong Circuit #1: At the start of the level, you’ll reach a construction area that you need to jump over to cross. Take the lower dead-end path and bust through the crates.

Vlog #1: Drop down from the scaffolding at the start of the stage to find this vlog.

Life Gauge Piece #1: Turn around from the vlog or you’ll miss this collectible piece underneath the scaffolding we just crossed.

Vlog #2: On a bench right before reaching the shop kiosk.

Broken Armstrong Circuit #2: On the path to the stage (dressed as a shark) you’ll take a lower path in the 2D platforming section. While climbing up, look left for a path you can double-jump to. There’s a hidden circuit behind the crates.

