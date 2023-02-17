Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 – How to Unlock the Ronin Operator

Call of Duty‘s Operator system allows players to select different characters that each have their own unique skins and looks that provide a bit of personal expression when entering the battlefield. Ever since it was introduced with the Specialists in Black Ops 3 back in 2016, the long-running FPS series has allowed you to choose your character, 2019’s Modern Warfare introduced the Operator system, allowing you to play as particular characters without abilities or equipment being tied to them. This system is also present in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 and has seen several new characters added since the game’s launch.

Along with the list of new weapons, maps, and other content added to both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 a brand-new Operator also joins the roster of playable characters. This character is a returning face from 2019’s Modern Warfare, Ronin. This is a character that players might want to get to add to their collection of playable characters. This guide will explain how to unlock the Ronin Operator in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

How To Unlock Ronin In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Operators in Modern Warfare 2 are unlocked through different methods, with each one being unlocked through challenges or in-game purchases. Characters like Klaus can only be unlocked by buying a Tracer Pack that has the character in it and has no other way of unlocking it. Gaz, on the other hand, is unlocked for completing the game’s first Raid. Since Ronin is the face of Season 2, he is the Operator that is unlocked via the Battle Pass similar to last season’s Zeus. Once you purchase the Season 2 Battle Pass, you will gain access to the Default Skin of Ronin from Sector 0 of the Battle Pass.

Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

