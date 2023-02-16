Hi-Fi Rush: How To Find All Collectible Upgrades, Vlogs, Challenge Rooms & More | Track 7: The Climb

We’re facing off against the Security Chief Korsica in Track 7 of Hi-Fi Rush. Deep inside her sanctum, you’ll have to climb multiple massive chambers with incredibly high security. You’ll encounter swarms of powerful Super Tough enemies, all trying to stop your toe-tapping trespasser. While climbing the towers, you’ll also find dozens of collectibles. Thankfully, this is the final stage you’ll have to replay to unlock everything — after this stage, you’ll unlock the third and final companion. With a third companion, you’ll have access to every area in every level. Cracked walls, flame walls and wind generators won’t stop you now. We’ve just got one more level to go.

To unlock all the collectibles in this stage, you’ll need to return later and replay to access previously impossible-to-reach areas. There are multiple types of collectibles — some unlock upgrades, some complete in-game challenges, and others are for achievements / trophies. If there is a notable object or item in a level, you’ll find it listed below in the order you’ll encounter it.

Vlog #1: On the forklift, directly ahead of the starting area. Find it to the left of the ramp leading to the construction site.

Broken Armstrong Circuit #1: Before crossing the scaffolding, drop down to the ground below — there’s a hidden circuit down here.

Broken Armstrong Circuit #2: Before reaching the cracked wall at the end of the scaffolding sequence, you’ll find a green pipe spitting out steam to the right of the catwalk.

Life Gauge Piece #1: Climbing to the top of the first giant cylinder chamber, you’ll need to use a jump pad until you reach a moving platform that goes up and down, stopping at three locations. At the top, double-jump onto a secret ledge to the upper-left with a big red button. Hit it, then drop down to find a new path below.

Billboard #1: After reaching the giant cylinder chamber, you’ll climb up a tower in a 2D platforming section. At the very top, jump over the crates to the left and look beyond the walkway to spot this billboard.

Broken Piece of Health Tank #1: From the billboard, progress until you reach a spot with a big red button required for progression. To the right there’s a cracked wall. Smash through it with Macaron. In this room, look in the upper-right corner to find an easy-to-miss upgrade piece.

Gold Statue #1: Past the Super Tough Samurai, you’ll need to punch through a cracked wall to reach an elevator. In the elevator hallway, enter the unlocked door marked with ’02’ — the statue is in the corner.

Life Gauge Piece #2: Treasure Chest – In the same room as the Gold Statue, look in the upper right corner for an open vent. Jump into the hole to find a treasure chest robot through the hatch.

Electric Reverb Core Piece #1: Leaving the previous room, take the jump pad up. At the top, look up to find catwalks on the wall. Double-jump up to reach a hidden ledge with a reverb piece.

HR Investigator: The HR Investigator is also located at the top of this room on the same ledge at the Electric Reverb Core Piece.

Broken Armstrong Circuit #3: During the second 2D platforming sequence on the tower, you’ll reach a lift that moves to three different levels. At the top level, there’s a circuit to the left.

Broken Armstrong Circuit #4: Yet another circuit is located at the top of the 2D platforming tower. At the top, you’ll find a robot laying down to the left. Jump around the wall to find a pile of boxes with a circuit.

Vlog #2: On the same side of the tower as the previous circuit, you’ll also find a hidden vlog.

Life Gauge Piece #3: Wind Generator – After a fight against a Super Tough enemy at the top of the second tall chamber, you’ll reach another (smaller) tall room with computer cylinders. At the base of this room, you’ll find a Wind Generator near a cylinder room and door. Activate it with your third companion to reach the top of the room with a Life Gauge Piece.

Gold Statue #2: Past the Wind Generator, enter the cylinder room to find gold statue to smash.

Broken Armstrong Circuit #5: Reaching the second store kiosk, turn around and jump on the cylinder catwalks. They’ll lead to a ledge with this circuit.

Vlog #3: From the second store, take the stairs up to the right. It leads to a pair of NPCs and Vlog in the corner, right next to a SPECTRA Door.

SPECTRA Door: Right next to the Vlog. In a small office area, up the stairs to the right of the second store. Very easy to find this time.

Rip And Tear Attack Card: After your encounter with a Lizard Super Tough enemy type, you’ll exit the chamber and reach a hallway that’s under construction. The card is right at the entrance.

Broken Armstrong Circuit #6: In the third tall cylinder chamber, which is filled with red lasers this time, you’ll use a jump pad and encounter a shielded heavy enemy. Clear the encounter to reach an area packed with collectibles. To the right of the cracked door, jump to the walkway to get this circuit.

Vlog #4: Break through the cracked door by punching through with Macaron. In the back-right, there’s a vlog on the crates.

Vlog #5: Fire Wall – Above the vlog, through the cracked door, there’s an upper ledge you can double-jump to. At the top, you’ll find a wall of flame that your third companion can clear. Clear it and enter this path. In the room, look on the left wall behind crates.

Graffiti #1: Past the Vlog, you’ll also find a piece of Graffiti drawn by a Smidge bot.

Gold Statue #3: To the left of the cracked door, double jump to the ledge to reach a third statue.

Billboard #2: At the top of the next jump pad on the main path, you’ll spot a flying billboard Peppermint can blast.

Broken Armstrong Circuit #7: After the jump pad and past the billboard, you’ll walk onto another cylinder tower. Go right to find a circuit behind some crates.

Graffiti #2: On the same cylinder, go left and jump on top of the stack of boxes to find this hidden graffiti on a dark wall.

Vlog #5: At the top of the red laser chamber, you’ll reach a control room with a big red button. To the right on a computer terminal, you’ll also find a vlog.

Graffiti #3: The last graffiti is past the control room. After using the jump pad to climb up the chamber, you’ll exit — check behind the glass of the jump pad cylinder to find this graffiti on the ground.

Broken Armstrong Circuit #8: After using the big red button, continue up until you need to cross three floating grapple points. Before using the next jump pad, continue past it to another floating platform with this circuit.