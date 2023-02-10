The Evil Within 3 Announcement Teased In Hi-Fi Rush?

Tango Gameworks is in the headlines again thanks to their shadow drop of Hi-Fi Rush. Announced during last month’s Xbox Developer Direct, players were also surprised to find the game was being released that day. This rhythm-based action game has been well-received. It’s also a pretty drastic step away from the projects that this studio has brought out in the past. But fans are finding that there is one easter egg that might point towards another sequel installment is in the works for their beloved survival horror franchise, The Evil Within.

Tango Gameworks is known for The Evil Within. This survival horror game was a hit, and it came from the creative mind of Shinji Mikami. You undoubtedly have heard of their previous video game projects if you don’t know Shinji Mikami by their name. Some of their notable works include Resident Evil, Dino Crisis, and Vanquish. After leaving Capcom, Shinji Mikami decided to open his own studio with Tango Gameworks. Their first release was The Evil Within which saw a sequel shortly after. But since then, the studio has diverted its attention to other projects.

We had a release of Ghostwire: Tokyo, which was more of an action-adventure game, along with the mentioned Hi-Fi: Rush. However, thanks to a report from Gamesradar, we’re finding out that there is an easter egg fan pointing toward The Evil Within 3 announcement. During one section of the game, a small brief screen highlights players going through an elevator to reach a boss battle. Once they reached their floor, which is 776, there was a small line stating that a sequel to a popular survival horror game franchise had been announced.

That has fans thinking we might get a new installment for The Evil Within franchise. That is, after all, their only survival horror game franchise. But again, that’s purely speculation, as we have yet to see any official announcements about what the future of The Evil Within holds. Perhaps we’ll get some kind of confirmation that a third installment could be in the works this year, but for now, we’ll have to keep an eye out for any new updates from Tango Gameworks. In the meantime, if you haven’t played Hi-Fi: Rush, then we can offer some further insight into the game. You can find our Before You Buy video coverage on the title down below.