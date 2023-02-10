Chocolate-Themed Splatfest in Splatoon 3 Arrives Today

Are you looking for something fun to play this weekend? If so, you are in luck because the latest Splatoon 3 Splatfest will arrive later today and go on until Sunday. The Splatfests have quickly become what most fans are excited about for the title. Don’t get us wrong. They love modes like Salmon Run, the traditional Turf War battles, or the Elite Mode stuff, but the Splatfests are different. They’re a way to unite the community within the game for a focused purpose, and it’s always fun to “root for your side” and see if you’re on top.

For the latest Splatfest, we have a battle of chocolates! It’s Dark Chocolate vs. Milk Chocolate vs. White Chocolate! Indeed a theme that many people will get behind not only because they love chocolate but because Valentine’s Day is almost here, and they’re going to be thinking about chocolate a lot!

Over on Twitter, a fun little illustration was dropped to showcase how the members of Deep Cut will rep their side. They really get into their work:

Splatoon 3's Dark vs. Milk vs. White Chocolate Splatfest illustration shared https://t.co/eRd3XUGsJi pic.twitter.com/QLh7yTU3IA — GoNintendoTweet (@GoNintendoTweet) February 10, 2023

As noted, the Splatfest begins later today and will go until Sunday, so you should have time to get at least a few rounds in before everything ends. So don’t miss out!

Of course, that’s not the only news flying around with Splatoon 3. During the recent Nintendo Direct, we got word on the game’s DLC coming out. Specifically, we’re getting an Expansion Pass that’ll feature two waves. Each very different in what they offer.

In Wave 1, which will arrive this Spring, we’ll get the chance to return to Inkopolis! The city is the literal birthplace of the franchise in many ways. You can go there and partake in everything you can do in the Splatlands. Plus, the Squid Sisters will be there during Splatfests to perform like they used to.

To be clear, going to Inkopolis appears to be a purely cosmetic thing. It doesn’t offer anything new on a large scale. However, as Squid Research Labs reports, you will see some new shopowners:

SRL HR dept. with an org-chart update. With Sheldon working in Splatsville, his protégés, Shelly and Donny, now run Ammo Knights in Inkopolis! The little cuties really look up to Sheldon, so don't be surprised if they seem familiar. They clearly share Sheldon's love of weapons! pic.twitter.com/hdQP1IbsgA — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) February 10, 2023

Then, in Wave 2 of the DLC, you’ll get the “Side Order” content. It appears to be a new story mode featuring a new Octarian Protagonist. Furthermore, the trailer indicates that they would have a connection to Off The Hook. But how is unclear.

So as you can see, the game will have much to look forward to in 2023!