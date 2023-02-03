Hi-Fi Rush: How To Find All Collectible Upgrades, Vlogs, Challenge Rooms & More | Track 6: L.I.F.T. Me Up

After a long trek through the first section of the security department, Track 6 is an incredibly quick stage for Hi-Fi Rush. When most levels will take over an hour to collect everything, Track 6 can be completed in minutes. If you’ve missed anything here, you can clean up quickly — there are only three collectibles total, and they’re all found before you board the actual L.I.F.T. The giant hovering train platform gets swarmed with enemies as you ride towards Korsica’s location, on your quest to collect one more key from an executive.

The level doesn’t introduce any new enemies, but you’ll need all the rhythm you can muster to survive. Tough and Super Tough enemies will attack, paired with shooters, fliers and more. Shielded enemies will mix with Z-Shielded enemies, while you’re pelted from off-screen robots — just remember that enemies can only ever attack on the beat and you’re not penalized for parrying whenever you want. There’s no cooldown on parry, so you can tap parry along with rhythm to counter attacks and deal crushing stun damage on tough foes.

Broken Armstrong Circuit #1: At the start of the track, just turn around to find this tricky circuit.

Graffiti #1: On the floor to the left of the kiosk store location, at the very beginning of the stage.

Vlog #1: Located on a bench, right at the start of the long hallway leading to the main meat of the level. You can easily walk past it — turn around once you see the door leading to the L.I.F.T. itself to spot it on a bench.

Hi-Fi Rush is available now on Xbox Gamepass and on Steam. This impressive technical achievement is a huge surprise coming from Tango Gameworks — a developer normally known for horror (or horror-adjacent) titles. Hi-Fi Rush is a stylish shot in the arm, an explosively fun and beautifully animated action-brawler that adds a never-ending rhythm to character action games. This is a huge step forward for the Bethesda (and Microsoft) owned studio, taking a bold step in a totally different direction. While the game is included in the Xbox Gamepass, Hi-Fi Rush is currently outselling open-world RPG Forspoken in the Steam Charts. Now that’s an impressive feat for a game nobody even knew existed two weeks ago.