Dead Space Remake: All Schematic Locations | Merchant Achievement Guide

Schematics are a type of collectible found throughout Dead Space Remake that allows you to expand the Shop Kiosk. When collected and brought to a Kiosk, you are able to purchase whatever item that Schemaitc is for, which can be ammo for your weapons, health packs, or even upgrades to the iconic RIG Suit. Since these Schematics give you a way to get more resources in a genre that is built on their scarcity, players must know where to find them, especially since getting all of the Schematics also unlocks the Mercahant Achievement, making this collectible a must for completionists. Luckily, I can point you in the right direction! This guide will show players where to find all Schematics in Dead Space Remake and unlock the Merchant Achievement.

All Schematic Locations In Dead Space Remake

There are a total of 13 Schematics throughout Dead Space Remake with the first one being found in Chapter 2: Intensive Care and the last one being obtainable in Chapter 10: End of Days. Any Schematic that you miss can be collected at any point of the game before the Point of No Return in Chapter 11: Alternate Solutions except for the one Schematic found in Chapter 9: Dead on Arrival, which must be obtained during that Chapter since you cannot return to the USM Valor where the chapter takes place. Below is the full breakdown of where to find each Schematic.

Schematics #1: Pulse Rounds

This Schematic is found in Chapter 2: Intensive Care. Progress through the critical path until you get to the Hydrazine Tank and are looking for a Shock Pad. You will find yourself in a zero gravity area that have you floating down a destroyed elevator shaft. Once you land at the bottom of the elevator, go through the door to enter the Coolant Pipelines. Go directly to the left to find this Schematic on a workbench. Return to the Kiosk to find ammo for your Pulse Rifle for purchase.

Schematics #2: Stasis Pack

Still in Chapter 2, go into the Lab Changing Room in the Main Labs where you find a Workbench. On a nearby bench next to some lockers, you will find this Schematic. You will now be able to purchase Stasis Packs at any Kiosk now.

Schematics #3: Medium Med Pack

Progress to Chapter 3: Course Correction. Progress to the part of the chapter until you are making your way to the centrifuge. Right as you leave the Decontamination Chamber, look directly across the hall of the door to find a broken open locker with the Schematic inside. You can now buy Medium Med Pack.

Schematics #4: Ripper Blades

Still in Chapter 3, after refueling both engines and reactivating the centrifuge, make your way toward the Engine Room through the Fuel Storage. Go down the first small elevator and then go into the storage room across from the elevator to find this Schematic. Return to the Kiosk to find ammo for your Ripper for purchase.

Schematics #5: Flamethrower Fuel

Progress from the previous Schematic until you reach the Engine Room. Head to the Engine Control Terminal where you need to interact to progress the story. Sitting on the chair next to this terminal is this Schematic. You can now buy ammo for your flamethrower that you retrieved during this chapter.

Schematics #6: Intermediate Engineer RIG Suit

This is the first Schematic for upgrading your RIG Suit, with the Intermediate Engineer RIG being the Level 3 upgrade. You can find this Schematic can be found in Chapter 4: Obliteration Imminent. The mission in this Chapter is to reroute power to the ship’s exterior ADS Cannons. After rerouting all three power sources, head to the Water Purification area of the Bridge and make your way to the airlock to go outside. In the hallway towards the airlock, enter the EVA Prep Room on the right to find the Schematic sitting on a bench.

Schematics #7: Line Racks

On your return to Medical during Chapter 5: Lethal Devotion, you can access Dr. B. Warwick’s Office since you now have Security Clearance Level 2 given to you by Hammond in Chapter 4. Once you enter the room, you will find the Schematic on the desk and can now buy ammo for the Line Gun.

Schematics #8: Force Energy

In Chapter 6: Environmental Hazard, progress through the main mission until you are looking for the seventh Wheezer. Enter the Air Filtration Tower and make your way past the first malfunctioning electric generator trap with stasis. Once you reach the next floor, find an opening in the wall as shown below, and fly through you. Lodged into some necromorph tissue is this Schematic. Force Gun ammo is now purchasable at any Kiosk.

When you reach Chapter 7: Into the Void, make your way to Deck B: Processing and head to the location shown on the map to find a locked door. To unlock this door, go to the right of the door and around the corner to find a broken window on the side of the room. Shoot through the broken window and destroy the purple lock to gain access to the room. Sitting on a small table directly in front of the entrance is the Schematic. You can now get more ammo for your Contact Beam from a shop.

Schematics #10: Intermediate Miner RIG Suit

Still in Chapter 7, progress through the Mining wing of the ship until you meet up with Nicole. After you defend her from some Necromorphs as she uses a computer, you can enter the next room, the Equipment Workshop. This is where you can find the SOS Beacon for the main quest and you will find the Schematic for the Intermediate Miner RIG to the left of the key item.

Schematics #11: Oxygen Tank

You will pick up the RIG of Mining Supervisor Dallas to reach Security Level 3. You can now access rooms that were locked with this Security Level. One of the Schematics is found by backtracking and returning to Engineering and going to the Refueling Control Stations and finding a locked storage room that can now be opened with the Security Clearance. You will find the Schematic on a table. You can now buy Oxygen Tanks from the shop.

Schematics #12: Large Med Pack

THIS IS A MISSABLE SCHEMATIC AND CAN ONLY BE ACQUIRED DURING CHAPTER 9: DEAD ON ARRIVAL!

Once you board the USM Valor, make your way to the Infirmary. You will know this is the right room since you will see a soldier holding his severed leg right before you enter the room and the room itself has a laser system going haywire. Directly to the left of the entrance is this Schematic sitting on a desk. Once you return to the USG Ishimura, you can buy Large Med Packs.

Schematics #13: Advanced Engineering RIG Suit

This is the final Schematic in the game and is the final RIG Suit upgrade you can unlock on a first playthrough. In Chapter 10: End of Days, make your way to the Crew Deck and into the showers near the Z-Ball court. Sitting on a bench next to the door to the cafeteria is the last Schematic.

When you pick up the final Schematic, the Merchant Achievement will unlock and you will now have every shop item accessible for purchase. Stay tuned to Gameranx for guides, tips, and tricks on the achievements and trophies for the Dead Space Remake.

