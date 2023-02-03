Dead Space Remake – All Chapter 12: Dead Space Log Locations

Dead Space Remake is a loving recreation of the 2008 survival horror classic. Carried over from the original are the Logs, a type of collectible that can come in multiple forms with some steering you down the game’s main story path while others provide some lore and backstory to the events of the game both major and minor characters. There are a total of 188 logs with two Achievements tied to them, one for collecting 75 logs called Story Teller and the other for collecting 150 logs called Legend Teller. This guide will show players where to find all of the log collectibles in Chapter 12: Dead Space in the Dead Space Remake.

We have reached the final chapter. With the Marker loaded onto the ship, Isaac and Nicole head to Aegis VII to “make us whole” again. This guide will break down where to find all of the logs in Chapter 12: Dead Space of the Dead Space Remake.

All Chapter 12 Logs in Dead Space Remake

There are three types of logs you can find in Dead Space Remake: Collectible Logs found throughout the Ishimura in both Audio and Text form, Story Logs that will play at certain points in the game that are unmissable when your team or fellow survivors contact you, and what I’m going to call Action Logs that are very missable as they will only play when specific actions are taken at specific points in the game and unable to be attained if missed unless loading an earlier save or going into New Game Plus. This guide will mark Story and Action Logs so you know when a log is either missable or unmissable. Chapter 12: Dead Space of Dead Space Remake contains a total of 9 logs: 6 Story Logs, No Action Logs, and 3 Collectible Logs.

Log #1: Retrieval Order

Once you land on Aegis VII, go to the Living Quarters. You will find this text log sitting on the ground in front of the Kiosk shop.

Log #2: They Left Us

Go through the door to the left of the previous log. Go all the way to the right end of the room to find the audio log sitting on the ground dead body.

Log #3: There’s A Dead Space

Unmissable log. Make your way to the Server Room to get the battery needed to progress. After killing the necromorphs that attack you, this log will play.

Log #4: Do You Miss Them?

Unmissable log. Continue through the facility until you reach the Supply Depot. Clear the area of enemies and then this log will play.

Log #5: Groundside Tether

Unmissable log. Plays once you move the Marker into the Transfer Junction area.

Log #6: Power is Restored

Unmissable log. Will play once you restore power to the facility’s Tether Control.

Log #7: Return the Marker!

Unmissable log. Progress to the Extraction Zone to get this log to play.

Log #8: Recombination Study

You will need to destroy three tendril weak points to clear a path for the Marker. Destroy the third weak point to reveal this text log under necromorph tissue.

Log #9: Nicole’s Farewell

Unmissable log. When the Marker is placed on the pedestal, go into the facility and start the scene with Daniels and “Nicole.” The log will play during this scene.

With all of that found, you now have collected all the Chapter collectibles for the Dead Space Remake and have unlocked both the Story Teller and Legend Teller Achievements. Congratulations!

