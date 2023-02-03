Dead Space Remake – All Chapter 11: Alternative Solutions Log Locations

Dead Space Remake is a loving recreation of the 2008 survival horror classic. Carried over from the original are the Logs, a type of collectible that can come in multiple forms with some steering you down the game’s main story path while others provide some lore and backstory to the events of the game both major and minor characters. There are a total of 188 logs with two Achievements tied to them, one for collecting 75 logs called Story Teller and the other for collecting 150 logs called Legend Teller. This guide will show players where to find all of the audio log collectibles in Chapter 11: Alternative Solutions in the Dead Space Remake.

As we prepare to finally leave the hell that is the USG Ishimura, Isaac must first transport the Marker to the hanger and load it onto their escape vessel. Easier said than done. This guide will break down where to find all of the logs in Chapter 11: Alternative Solutions of the Dead Space Remake.

All Chapter 11 Logs in Dead Space Remake

There are three types of logs you can find in Dead Space Remake: Collectible Logs found throughout the Ishimura in both Audio and Text form, Story Logs that will play at certain points in the game that are unmissable when your team or fellow survivors contact you, and what I’m going to call Action Logs that are very missable as they will only play when specific actions are taken at specific points in the game and unable to be attained if missed unless loading an earlier save or going into New Game Plus.

This guide will mark Story and Action Logs so you know when a log is either missable or unmissable. All Collectible Logs can be collected at any point of the game before the Point of No Return in Chapter 11: Alternate Solutions, so if you miss any of these don’t worry. You can still go back and get them as long as you aren’t at the game’s final chapter. Chapter 2: Intensive Care of Dead Space Remake contains a total of 11 logs: 10 Story Logs, No Action Logs, and 1 Collectible Log.

Log #1

Unmissable log. Will play when you board the tram to head to the Hanger-Cargo Bay.

Log #2: Last Word

Take the small elevator down into the lower level of the Cargo Bay. From the elevator, go to the right to find a Guardian enemy, the ones that are attached to walls. Go to the left of the Guardian and into the corner beneath a tendril weak point you need to destroy to clear the path for the Marker. You will find this audio log on the ground.

Log #3: Last Word

Unmissable log. Will play once the Marker is successfully moved out of the Cargo Bay.

Log #4: He’s Here

Unmissable. Daniels will call you when you take the elevator up towards the Flight Deck.

Log #5: Arrival

Unmissable log. Plays when you enter the Main Hanger Bay.

Log #6: Loading Procedure

Unmissable log. Will play when the previous log ends and Kyne’s ship lands in the Hanger.

Log #7: Safety First

Unmissable log. After completing the puzzle in zero gravity and moving the Marker onto the shuttle, this log will play.

Log #8: Let Him In

Unmissable log. Will play once you turn the gravity back on in the Hanger.

Log #9: Betrayal

Unmissable log. Plays as you make your way back to the shuttle in the Main Hanger Bay.

Log #10: Nicole’s Return

Unmissable log. It plays immediately after the previous log ends.

Log #11: We Lost Her

Unmissable log. Will play when you follow Nicole to Flight Control and recall Daniels’s ship.

With all of that found, you now have all of the collectibles in Chapter 11: Alternative Solutions in the Dead Space Remake. You can now continue to Chapter 12: Dead Space.

Be aware that once you board the ship, you will be unable to return to the Ishimura unless you load a save or start a new playthrough. Make sure you have gotten all of the collectibles before confirming to leave for Aegis VII.

