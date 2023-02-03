Dead Space Remake – All Chapter 10: End of Days Log Locations

Dead Space Remake is a loving recreation of the 2008 survival horror classic. Carried over from the original are the Logs, a type of collectible that can come in multiple forms with some steering you down the game’s main story path while others provide some lore and backstory to the events of the game both major and minor characters. There are a total of 188 logs with two Achievements tied to them, one for collecting 75 logs called Story Teller and the other for collecting 150 logs called Legend Teller. This guide will show players where to find all of the audio log collectibles in Chapter 10: End of Days in the Dead Space Remake.

Hammond is gone, but we now have a Singularity Core and a way off the ship. Isaac heads to the Crew Deck to make it to the Executive Suite to find the ship and get off the Ishimura. This guide will break down where to find all of the logs in Chapter 10: End of Days of the Dead Space Remake.

Previous Dead Space Remake Chapter Log Guides

Dead Space Remake – All Chapter 1: New Arrivals Log Locations | Dead Space Remake – All Chapter 1: New Arrivals Log Locations | Dead Space Remake – All Chapter 2: Intensive Care Log Locations | Dead Space Remake – All Chapter 3: Course Correction Log Locations | Dead Space Remake – All Chapter 4: Obliteration Imminent Log Locations | Dead Space Remake – All Chapter 5: Lethal Devotion Log Locations | Dead Space Remake – All Chapter 6: Environmental Hazard Log Locations

All Chapter 10 Logs in Dead Space Remake

There are three types of logs you can find in Dead Space Remake: Collectible Logs found throughout the Ishimura in both Audio and Text form, Story Logs that will play at certain points in the game that are unmissable when your team or fellow survivors contact you, and what I’m going to call Action Logs that are very missable as they will only play when specific actions are taken at specific points in the game and unable to be attained if missed unless loading an earlier save or going into New Game Plus.

This guide will mark Story and Action Logs so you know when a log is either missable or unmissable. All Collectible Logs can be collected at any point of the game before the Point of No Return in Chapter 11: Alternate Solutions, so if you miss any of these don’t worry. You can still go back and get them as long as you aren’t at the game’s final chapter. Chapter 10: End of Days Care of Dead Space Remake contains a total of 11 logs: 4 Story Logs, No Action Logs, and 7 Collectible Logs.

Log #1: The Marker Is Active

Unmissable log. This log will play when you first arrive at the Crew Deck Tram Station.

Log #2: Z-Ball Rules

Make your way into the Crew Deck towards the Z-Ball court. Just before the court, you can find this log sitting on a chair in the cafeteria.

Log #3: Thank You Doctor

Progress through the game until you reach Floor 1 of the Crew Deck and enter the Standard Quarters room filled with toxic gas. This log can be found in one of the bunks near the entrance.

Log #4: Get To The Shuttle

Continue down the critical path until you enter the hallway heading towards the Deluxe Quarters. This is when the log will play when Daniels calls you.

Log #5: More Than Sacrifices

As you make your way to the Executive Quarters from the Central Nexus, look to the left of the entrance to the hallway between the two locations. You will find this audio log sitting on the ground.

Log #6: Eternal Rest

Enter the Executive Quarters to find this log sitting on the ground in the center of the room next to several dead bodies.

Log #7: Planetary Mining – An Investor’s Guide

Directly to the left of the previous log, there is a room that is labeled as Captain B. Mathius’s room on the door but is referred to as Lt Commander V. Holt’s room on the map. Whatever it is called, go in here to find this log on a table.

Log #8: White’s List

Leave the previous room and go directly to the left to find a door that is labeled First Officer D. White Room while the map calls it Second Officer J. Chic’s room. The room is blocked by some crates. Move them out of the way with Kenesis and then enter the room to find this log.

Log #9: Nexus Organism

Progress through the chapter until you meet with Dr. Kyne in person. When the conversation ends, go into the room that Kyne was in with a sac you need to destroy to get rid of the necromorph tissue. This room is the Inquiry Desks. You can find this log in a table.

Log #10: Mercer Is Close

Unmissable log. Will play once you load the Marker into the Cargo Bay.

Log #11: Retrieve The Marker

Unmissable log. Plays when you kill the Hunter.

With all of that found, you now have all of the collectibles in Chapter 10: End of Days in the Dead Space Remake. You can now continue to Chapter 11: Alternative Solutions.

Stay tuned to Gameranx for guides, tips, and tricks on the achievements and trophies for the Dead Space Remake.

More Dead Space Remake Guides

Dead Space Remake: Full Achievement and Trophy List | Dead Space Remake: How Many Chapters Are There? | Game Length Guide | Dead Space Remake: How to Fast Travel | Dead Space Remake: Is There a Photo Mode? | Dead Space Remake: How To Unlock The New Secret Ending | Marker Fragment Locations Guide | Dead Space Remake: How to Unlock All RIG Suit Upgrades | Dead Space Remake: Scientific Methods Side Mission Walkthrough | Whole Again Achievement Guide | Dead Space Remake: How To Manipulate Item Drops, Get Ammo You Want & Earn More Money In-Game | Dead Space Remake: How to Beat the Hunter Boss Fight | Dead Space Remake: Peng Treasure Location | There’s Always Peng! Achievement Guide | Dead Space Remake: You Are Not Authorized Side Mission Walkthrough | Full Clearance Achievement Guide | Dead Space Remake: Premeditated Malpractice Side Mission Walkthrough | Final Regeneration Achievement Guide