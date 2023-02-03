Dead Space Remake – All Chapter 9: Dead on Arrival Log Locations

Dead Space Remake is a loving recreation of the 2008 survival horror classic. Carried over from the original are the Logs, a type of collectible that can come in multiple forms with some steering you down the game’s main story path while others provide some lore and backstory to the events of the game both major and minor characters. There are a total of 188 logs with two Achievements tied to them, one for collecting 75 logs called Story Teller and the other for collecting 150 logs called Legend Teller. This guide will show players where to find all of the audio log collectibles in Chapter 9: Dead on Arrival in the Dead Space Remake.

A seeming act of mercy by Hammond has turned the team’s only hope of escape into another ship flooded with necromorphs. With the last hope being a cruiser found in the executive wing of the ship, Isaac and Hammond make the trip to the now-wrecked USM Valor to get its Singularity Drive and use it to get out of this nightmare. This guide will break down where to find all of the logs in Chapter 9: Dead on Arrival of the Dead Space Remake.

All Chapter 9 Logs in Dead Space Remake

There are three types of logs you can find in Dead Space Remake: Collectible Logs found throughout the Ishimura in both Audio and Text form, Story Logs that will play at certain points in the game that are unmissable when your team or fellow survivors contact you, and what I’m going to call Action Logs that are very missable as they will only play when specific actions are taken at specific points in the game and unable to be attained if missed unless loading an earlier save or going into New Game Plus. This guide will mark Story and Action Logs so you know when a log is either missable or unmissable. Chapter 9: Dead on Arrival of Dead Space Remake contains a total of 10 logs: 8 Story Logs, No Action Logs, and 2 Collectible Logs.

YOU CANNOT RETURN TO THE VALOR WHEN CHAPTER 9 IS COMPLETE. MAKE SURE YOU COLLECT EVERY COLLECTIBLE BEFORE YOU LEAVE!

Log #1: Eject the Warhead

Unmissable log. Will receive this call from Hammond after arriving in the Barracks of the USM Valor.

Log #2: Transformed Soldiers

Unmissable log. After you confront your first Twitcher, the fast-moving necromorph that makes its first appearance in this Chapter, Hammond will call you for this log.

Log #3: Orders

This log is found in the Briefing Room at the end of the hallway you meet the Twitcher. You will find this text log on the table in the center of the destroyed room.

Log #4: Alien Boarders

Also found in the Briefing Room, g to the right of the table and look towards the Airlock door. You will find this audio log on the door next to the door on a corpse.

Log #5: Dr. Kyne

Unmissable log. Plays when you enter the elevator.

Log #6: Why Bring A Nuke?

Unmissable log. Plays once you dispose of the warhead.

Log #7: He’s Alive

Unmissable log. For this log, Hammond will call you as you leave the Infirmary.

Log #8: Dead on Arrival

Unmissable log. You will fight a few waves of enemies in the Cargo Bay, including a Brute. Once all the enemies are dead and you make your way toward the Engine Room, Hammond will call you for this log.

Log #9: Go! Go!

Unmissable log. Plays after you get the Singularity Core of the Valor.

Log #10: Go To The Crew Deck

Unmissable log. You will get this log when Daniels calls you when you return to the USG Ishimura.

With all of that found, you now have all of the collectibles in Chapter 9: Dead on Arrival in the Dead Space Remake. You can now continue to Chapter 10: End of Days.

